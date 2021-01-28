Post 50000 Sensex Boom or Doom – Research Report

Before I start talking about the current report. Let me take you through a couple of older strategic reports.
- Post 8000 Boom or Doom. Sept 2005
We had come out with a very interesting report in 2005 calling a long term Bull Market.
This report was done by Mr N S Fidai my me in our early days in the market.
The report talks about how a 13 year breakout happened in 2005. Sensex had reached 8k for the first time.
Can check the report on this link - QuickGains Post 8000 Boom or Doom.
2) Indian Elections - Do they Change Trends in 2014.
Similarly we came out with a detailed report in Indian Elections 2014.
Can check the report on this link - Indian Elections do they Change Trends
In 2021 - We are again standing at a big Milestone on Indian Equity Markets.
We come out with an interesting and detailed strategy report.
Sensex - Post 50000 Boom or Doom.
- Nifty , Nifty 500, Nifty 50 USD, Midcap and Smallcap Indices.
- Earnings Surprise.
- Sectoral Charts -
- Large Cap Bets - Long Term Trends.
- Midcap Bets - 3 interesting long term turnarounds.
- Smallcaps - A Basket approach on a Cyclical Sector which is well placed for next 1-3 years.
Can subscribe it for Rs 1999
https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/sensex-post-50000-boom-or-doom/
( If any issues in downloading please mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com )