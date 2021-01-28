Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Post 50000 Sensex Boom or Doom – Research Report

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 28/01/ 2021

 

Before I start talking about the current report. Let me take you through a couple of older strategic reports.

  1. Post 8000 Boom or Doom. Sept 2005 

We had come out with a very interesting report in 2005 calling a long term Bull Market.

This report was done by Mr N S Fidai my me in our early days in the market.

The report talks about how a 13 year breakout happened in 2005. Sensex had reached 8k for the first time.

Can check the report on this link - QuickGains Post 8000 Boom or Doom. 

2) Indian Elections - Do they Change Trends in 2014. 

Similarly we came out with a detailed report in Indian Elections 2014.

Can check the report on this link - Indian Elections do they Change Trends 

In 2021 - We are again standing at a big Milestone on Indian Equity Markets. 

We come out with an interesting and detailed strategy report.

Sensex - Post 50000 Boom or Doom. 

  • Nifty , Nifty 500, Nifty 50 USD, Midcap and Smallcap Indices.
  • Earnings Surprise.
  • Sectoral Charts -
  • Large Cap Bets - Long Term Trends.
  • Midcap Bets - 3 interesting long term turnarounds.
  • Smallcaps - A Basket approach on a Cyclical Sector which is well placed for next 1-3 years.

