Videos – Interesting Charts and Tata Group Companies Performance.

A couple of videos made by my team mate Harsh Doshi

Interesting Stock Charts

Interesting Stock Charts to be kept on radar for coming weeks - Video Format @nooreshtech Stocks Covered : Apcotex Canfinhomes Century Enka CESC DLF Eris Lifesciences Godrej Consumer Products IGL Insecticides NAM India NIACL PVR Sheela Foam Limited Shalimar Paints

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Performance of Tata companies over a period of last 15 years

Tata group is one of the biggest and oldest industrial groups in India.

Here's a quick video to see how the stocks of various Tata companies have fared over the last 15 years

Also one can measure the group performance by looking at an equal weighted index of all listed companies of Tata's

Announcement - Research Analyst

We plan to launch a few Research Services in the coming weeks. ( I am an RIA too.)

Would love suggestions - nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

Research Analyst Approval.

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I

Subscription Link - https://imjo.in/jWW5cg Rs 6000 1 year access.