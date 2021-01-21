Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Videos – Interesting Charts and Tata Group Companies Performance.

A couple of videos made by my team mate Harsh Doshi

 

Interesting Stock Charts 

Interesting Stock Charts to be kept on radar for coming weeks - Video Format

Stocks Covered :

Apcotex Canfinhomes Century Enka CESC DLF Eris Lifesciences Godrej Consumer Products
IGL Insecticides NAM India NIACL PVR Sheela Foam Limited Shalimar Paints

 

Performance of Tata companies over a period of last 15 years

 

Tata group is one of the biggest and oldest industrial groups in India.

Here's a quick video to see how the stocks of various Tata companies have fared over the last 15 years

Also one can measure the group performance by looking at an equal weighted index of all listed companies of Tata's

 

 

 

 

We plan to launch a few Research Services in the coming weeks.

Would love suggestions - nooreshtech@analyseindia.com

