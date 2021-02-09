Technical Analysis of Indian Equities by Nooresh

Breakout Charts – Exide Inds,, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, JK Lakshmi Cements, HPCL.

By In Technical Analysis Last Updated On: 9/02/ 2021

Exide Inds - Breakout done above 205-208. Very Good Volumes.

Disclosure - Recommended in Technical Traders Club 

 

Lupin - 1100-1110 a Resistance zone to watch for a breakout.

Glenmark Pharma - In a tight range ever since the Favipiravir jump  . 

So what breaks 450-470 or 520-540.

Jk Lakshmi Cements - Another Cement near a breakout. We looked at Birla Corp and Dalmia Bharat in previous post.

HPCL - Multiple attempts at 235-238

 

 

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075   Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)

Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts may have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Article by Nooresh Merani

Nooresh has written 2805 articles.

You can follow Nooresh Tech on Facebook and Twitter here.


