Breakout Charts – Exide Inds,, Lupin, Glenmark Pharma, JK Lakshmi Cements, HPCL.

Exide Inds - Breakout done above 205-208. Very Good Volumes.

Lupin - 1100-1110 a Resistance zone to watch for a breakout.

Glenmark Pharma - In a tight range ever since the Favipiravir jump .

So what breaks 450-470 or 520-540.

Jk Lakshmi Cements - Another Cement near a breakout. We looked at Birla Corp and Dalmia Bharat in previous post.

HPCL - Multiple attempts at 235-238

