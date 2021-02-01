Smallcap Charts – Allsec Technologies, Asian Granito,Birla Corp, Dalmia Bharat, Magma

Before I start the post.
Subscribe the Recent Research Report
Post 50000 Sensex Boom or Doom – Research Report For Rs 1999
Nifty has made a strong reversal post Budget. Read this tweet -
Time to go Stock Specific.
ALLSEC TECHNOLOGIES - near a 2 year breakout
Asian Granito - Another ceramic stock nearing a breakout.
Birla Corporation - Close to a 2-3 year breakout.
Dalmia Bharat - near 3 year highs.
Magma Fincorp - Above 48-49
Please do your own research and risk management and read disclaimer . Consider stocks in above post as Educational.
Research Service
Technical Traders Club
Check Link for full details
https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club
Subscription Link
Half Yearly = Rs 15340. ( Including GST )
Annual = Rs 25960 ( Including GST )
DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani
SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075 Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)
Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts may have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.
The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision
Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer