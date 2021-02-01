Smallcap Charts – Allsec Technologies, Asian Granito,Birla Corp, Dalmia Bharat, Magma

Before I start the post.

Subscribe the Recent Research Report

Post 50000 Sensex Boom or Doom – Research Report For Rs 1999

Nifty has made a strong reversal post Budget. Read this tweet -

Time to go Stock Specific.

ALLSEC TECHNOLOGIES - near a 2 year breakout

Asian Granito - Another ceramic stock nearing a breakout.

Birla Corporation - Close to a 2-3 year breakout.

Dalmia Bharat - near 3 year highs.

Magma Fincorp - Above 48-49

Please do your own research and risk management and read disclaimer . Consider stocks in above post as Educational.

Research Service

Technical Traders Club

Check Link for full details

https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club

Subscription Link

Half Yearly = Rs 15340. ( Including GST )

Annual = Rs 25960 ( Including GST )

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075 Investment Adviser ( INA000002991)



Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts may have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer