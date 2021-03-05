5 Long Term Fundamental Picks – Analyse India Report – Rs 4000 Early Bird.

We are pleased to announce the first Fundamental Research Reports under our Research Services.

We maintain our view that over the next 6-24 months Select Smallcaps/Midcaps to do well.

Can read this post - Nifty at 15000 – Stop looking at March 2020 lows. Time for Broader Markets to Outperform ?

5 Long Term Fundamental Smallcap & Midcap Picks - Analyse India

5 Stock Research Reports

Detailed Research Report on Companies with a holding view of 6 months to 2 years.

No Sectoral Preference.

Smallcap & Midcap Ideas.

The 5 stock Reports would be sent over the next 2 weeks.

The Reports will be sent via E-mail.

Pricing - Pre-Book for Rs 4000 till 11th March. Price Increases to Rs 5000 after 11th March.

https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/5-long-term-fundamental-picks-analyse-india/

For any queries mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or Whatsapp 7977801488 ( Please save this contact no for receiving our whatsapp)

Performance of our Last Report - Sensex Post 50000 Boom or Doom

( We have a Sectoral Basket Buy for Long Term also in the above note. )