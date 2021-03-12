March 12, 2021 Technical Analysis Post a Comment

Interesting Charts- L&T, RBL Bank, Ibulls, Lupin, Axis . New Batch of Analyse with Me – 4th April.

Starting with a new batch of ANALYSE WITH ME from 4th April . Check this video for a quick take https://youtu.be/K92k4V_BAaY

The Post - https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/analyse-with-me 

Fees Rs 6000 

Payment Link https://imjo.in/D4cw7m 

Ideally, if you do not have a background in Technical Analysis its preferred you go through the Online Technical Analysis Video Course

Online Technical Analysis Video Course https://youtu.be/fJYX1TP0a6I 

Fees Rs 6000.

Can buy the course from this link and go through the entire curriculum ( Course Content & Curriculum )

https://www.analyseindia.com/course/onlinetechnicalanalysiscourse/?tab=tab-curriculum

( This has the same no of hours of videos as the Classroom course but comes with a 1 year access.)

Larsen & Toubro - Strong Trend and Consolidation. Flag Breakout above 1530. 

RBL Bank - Symmetrical Triangle. Breakout above 250-255. 

Lupin - A breakout above 1100. 

Indiabulls Housing - Range Contracting with multiple attempts at 250. 

Axis Bank - Flag Breakout above 760s. 

Sent the 3 Stock Notes in this Report ( Rest over the next 2 weeks) 

5 Long Term Fundamental Smallcap & Midcap Picks  - Analyse India 

  • 5 Stock Research Reports
  • Detailed Research Report on Companies with a holding view of 6 months to 2 years.
  • No Sectoral Preference.
  • Smallcap & Midcap Ideas.
  • The 5 stock Reports would be sent over the next 2 weeks.
  • The Reports will be sent via E-mail.

Pricing - Pre-Book for Rs 4000 till 14 th March. Price Increases to Rs 5000 after 14th March.

https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/5-long-term-fundamental-picks-analyse-india/ 

For any queries mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or Whatsapp 7977801488 ( Please save this contact no for receiving our whatsapp)

Performance of our Last Report - Sensex Post 50000 Boom or Doom 

 

 

Nooresh

