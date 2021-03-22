Nifty–A Sideways Correction with Stock Specific Action. Nifty50 Equal Weight to Track.

Nifty was at 14500-14700 in mid of January and is still around that mark in mid to end of March 2021.

Nifty at 15000-15200 in first week of February and was at 15000-15200 in start of March.

This clearly shows the markets in a corrective zone for the last 2-3 months.

Nifty has tried making a breakout move above 15200 and breakdown move below 14800 but with no follow up.

The recent downtick has again tested the Budget gap and now that becomes a stoploss for trading longs.

Nifty50 Technical Chart

Holds on to the trendline.

Tested the Gap and made a good reversal candle.

Move beyond 14950-15000 could trigger short covering.

Major supports remains at 14330-14450 and 13600-13700.

Nifty 500 Technical Chart

Similar to the Nifty but tested the trendline more closely.

Nifty50 Equal Weight – This clearly shows the Sideways Correction.

We have started looking at Nifty50 Equal Weight more closely given the highly concentrated structure of the Nifty50.

This chart clearly shows a sideways correction.

Finding it tough to break on either side.

Going forward will be watching for a breakout or breakdown here to confirm the trend.

Nifty Smallcap 100 Chart – Strength from Budget Gap. Stock Specific Action to continue.

Nifty Smallcap 100 has started outperforming the Nifty since budget and also since November.

Also has corrected lesser in the current dip.

Same is the case with the Midcap Indices.

Can clearly see its quite higher than the Budget Gap.

This suggests stock specific action could continue in the near future.

Continue to look at microcaps, smallcaps and midcaps instead of the largecaps.

5 Long Term Fundamental Smallcap & Midcap Picks - Analyse India ( All 5 Reports ready and you will get in 1 hour of subscription.)

5 Stock Research Reports

Detailed Research Report on Companies with a holding view of 6 months to 2 years.

No Sectoral Preference.

Smallcap & Midcap Ideas.

The 5 stock Reports would be sent over the next 2 weeks.

The Reports will be sent via E-mail.

Pricing – Rs 4000.

https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/5-long-term-fundamental-picks-analyse-india/

For any queries mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or Whatsapp 7977801488 ( Please save this contact no for receiving our whatsapp)

Performance of our Last Report - Sensex Post 50000 Boom or Doom