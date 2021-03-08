Nifty50 Equal Weight Relative Strength – Time to Avoid Top Large Caps of Nifty50 ?

In our previous post on 15th February 2021

This is what was written

Conclusion

Time to be Stock Specific and watch for New Sector Rotations.

MicroCaps,Smallcaps, Midcaps - Time to be selective here and maybe avoid largecaps for the short term.

Since then the Nifty is down 3-4% and still away from the recent highs. Smallcaps/Midcaps Indices have made new highs and Indicesare higher by 2-5%. Select stocks have made much bigger moves.

Now what we see is even the Nifty 50 Equal-Weight has finally started to outperform the Nifty50 after 3 years.

Nifty50 Equal-Weight - Holding on Strong near recent highs.

Nifty50 Equal-Weight / Nifty 50 - Relative Strength after 3 years.

Since 2018 the Nifty made 3-4 new highs but most other benchmark indices underperformed namely - Nifty 500, Nifty Smallcap, Nifty Midcap, etc

Finally, the Nifty50 Equal-Weight is showing relative strength and outperformance.

The last 3 years were about Large Heavyweights Outperforming and everything else underperforming. Are we looking at a period where HeavyWeights take a Back Seat and everything else Outperforms?

Conclusion

Large HeavyWeights of Nifty50 could now start underperforming even the smaller Nifty50 Weights.

Time to avoid the Top 5-10 weights of the Nifty and focus on the rest of the Nifty and even Micro-Caps/Smallcaps/Midcaps.

