Nifty50 Equal Weight Relative Strength – Time to Avoid Top Large Caps of Nifty50 ?

In our previous post on 15th February 2021
Nifty at 15000 – Stop looking at March 2020 lows. Time for Broader Markets to Outperform ?
This is what was written
Conclusion
- Time to be Stock Specific and watch for New Sector Rotations.
- MicroCaps,Smallcaps, Midcaps - Time to be selective here and maybe avoid largecaps for the short term.
Since then the Nifty is down 3-4% and still away from the recent highs. Smallcaps/Midcaps Indices have made new highs and Indicesare higher by 2-5%. Select stocks have made much bigger moves.
Now what we see is even the Nifty 50 Equal-Weight has finally started to outperform the Nifty50 after 3 years.
Nifty50 Equal-Weight - Holding on Strong near recent highs.
Nifty50 Equal-Weight / Nifty 50 - Relative Strength after 3 years.
Since 2018 the Nifty made 3-4 new highs but most other benchmark indices underperformed namely - Nifty 500, Nifty Smallcap, Nifty Midcap, etc
Finally, the Nifty50 Equal-Weight is showing relative strength and outperformance.
The last 3 years were about Large Heavyweights Outperforming and everything else underperforming. Are we looking at a period where HeavyWeights take a Back Seat and everything else Outperforms?
Conclusion
- Large HeavyWeights of Nifty50 could now start underperforming even the smaller Nifty50 Weights.
- Time to avoid the Top 5-10 weights of the Nifty and focus on the rest of the Nifty and even Micro-Caps/Smallcaps/Midcaps.
Sent the 1st Stock Note in this Report ( Rest over the next 2 weeks)
5 Long Term Fundamental Smallcap & Midcap Picks - Analyse India
- 5 Stock Research Reports
- Detailed Research Report on Companies with a holding view of 6 months to 2 years.
- No Sectoral Preference.
- Smallcap & Midcap Ideas.
- The 5 stock Reports would be sent over the next 2 weeks.
- The Reports will be sent via E-mail.
Pricing - Pre-Book for Rs 4000 till 11th March. Price Increases to Rs 5000 after 11th March.
https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/5-long-term-fundamental-picks-analyse-india/
For any queries mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or Whatsapp 7977801488 ( Please save this contact no for receiving our whatsapp)
Performance of our Last Report - Sensex Post 50000 Boom or Doom
( We have a Sectoral Basket Buy for Long Term also in the above note. )