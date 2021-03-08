March 8, 2021 Technical Analysis Post a Comment

Smallcaps on Radar – Gujarat Flouro, Finolex Cables, Emkay Global, DCB Bank, Glenmark, Godrej Inds

Sent the 1st Stock Note in this Report

5 Long Term Fundamental Smallcap & Midcap Picks  - Analyse India  

Pricing - Pre-Book for Rs 4000 till 11th March. Price Increases to Rs 5000 after 11th March.

https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/5-long-term-fundamental-picks-analyse-india/ 

Gujarat Flourochemicals - A Cup and Handle Formation. Above 650 could be interesting.

Finolex Cables - The Resistance at 430.

Emkay Global - Multiple attempts at 85

DCB Bank - Triangle Formation with breakout at 120

Glenmark Pharma - Interesting if it can sustain 500-520. A big mover.

Godrej Inds - Multiple attempts at 470-480

For any queries mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or Whatsapp 7977801488 ( Please save this contact no for receiving our whatsapp)

Performance of our Last Report - Sensex Post 50000 Boom or Doom 

( We have a Sectoral Basket Buy  for Long Term also in the above note. )

 

Nooresh

