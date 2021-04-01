April Cool–What Not to do Financial Resolutions! Webinar on Sunday.

A few years back I did a April Fool Post.
#Nifty headed to 4500 in this year. #BankNifty 8000 #RBI to hike rates by 100 bps in this year.
No April Fool Post this year but a time pass post.
WHY Make Financial Resolutions ?
A Physical Fitness Resolution, Work-Life Balance Resolution and every other Resolution requires one to do a lot of things.
Good Financial Resolution is all about What Not to Do !!
What Not to Do Financial Resolutions in 2021. ( Timepass )
- Do not talk to your Relationship Manager.
- Do not talk to your Insurance Agent, Distributor.
- Say No to Debt. Do not give Debt or Take one.
- Make a Do Not Buy List!!
- Say no to Second, Third, Fourth. Say No to the Second House, Second Car, Second Laptop etc. Most of us do not need it.
- Retirement Plan – Do not Pray for a Long Life. Find something where you do not need to Retire.
A Simple but the Toughest Resolution.
“ Just Earn Earn a Lot More “
A Motto to go with.
“ Dont Worry About Spending, Worry about Earning”
Work Hard, Work Smart, Work Ethically, Keep Work-Life Balance but Try Earning a Lot More is the Best Financial Resolution.
So I just fooled myself into thinking I can write a good post !
A good Data Point for April Month – Smallcaps are generally up in April.
Over the last many years April has been a good month for Smallcaps. Time to focus on Smallcaps.
Announcements – Webinar – Technical Analysis for Investors.
Technical Analysis For Investors
Date : 4th April 2021
Time : 3 p.m.
Fees = Rs 250.
https://pages.razorpay.com/finvents-nooresh