April Cool–What Not to do Financial Resolutions! Webinar on Sunday.

A few years back I did a April Fool Post.

No April Fool Post this year but a time pass post.

WHY Make Financial Resolutions ?

A Physical Fitness Resolution, Work-Life Balance Resolution and every other Resolution requires one to do a lot of things.

Good Financial Resolution is all about What Not to Do !!

What Not to Do Financial Resolutions in 2021. ( Timepass )

Do not talk to your Relationship Manager.

Do not talk to your Insurance Agent, Distributor.

Say No to Debt. Do not give Debt or Take one.

Make a Do Not Buy List!!

Say no to Second, Third, Fourth. Say No to the Second House, Second Car, Second Laptop etc. Most of us do not need it.

Retirement Plan – Do not Pray for a Long Life. Find something where you do not need to Retire.

A Simple but the Toughest Resolution.

“ Just Earn Earn a Lot More “

A Motto to go with.

“ Dont Worry About Spending, Worry about Earning”

Work Hard, Work Smart, Work Ethically, Keep Work-Life Balance but Try Earning a Lot More is the Best Financial Resolution.

So I just fooled myself into thinking I can write a good post !

A good Data Point for April Month – Smallcaps are generally up in April.

Over the last many years April has been a good month for Smallcaps. Time to focus on Smallcaps.

Announcements – Webinar – Technical Analysis for Investors.

Technical Analysis For Investors

Date : 4th April 2021

Time : 3 p.m.

Fees = Rs 250.

https://pages.razorpay.com/finvents-nooresh