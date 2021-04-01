Thursday April 1, 2021 9:17 Technical Analysis

April Cool–What Not to do Financial Resolutions! Webinar on Sunday.

A few years back I did a April Fool Post.

‪#‎Nifty‬ headed to 4500 in this year. ‪#‎BankNifty‬ 8000 ‪#‎RBI ‬to hike rates by 100 bps in this year.

 

DonkeyPattern-1

 

No April Fool Post this year but a time pass post.

WHY Make Financial Resolutions ?

A Physical Fitness Resolution, Work-Life Balance Resolution and every other Resolution requires one to do a lot of things.

Good Financial Resolution is all about What Not to Do !!

 

What Not to Do Financial Resolutions in 2021. ( Timepass )

  • Do not talk to your Relationship Manager.
  • Do not talk to your Insurance Agent, Distributor.
  • Say No to Debt. Do not give Debt or Take one.
  • Make a Do Not Buy List!!
  • Say no to Second, Third, Fourth. Say No to the Second House, Second Car, Second Laptop etc. Most of us do not need it.
  • Retirement Plan – Do not Pray for a Long Life. Find something where you do not need to Retire.

 

A Simple but the Toughest Resolution.

 

“ Just Earn Earn a Lot More “

 

A Motto to go with.

 

“ Dont Worry About Spending, Worry about Earning”

 

Work Hard, Work Smart, Work Ethically, Keep Work-Life Balance but Try Earning a Lot More is the Best Financial Resolution.

 

So I just fooled myself into thinking I can write a good post !

 

 

A good Data Point for April Month – Smallcaps are generally up in April. 

 

OptionsIq

 

Over the last many years April has been a good month for Smallcaps. Time to focus on Smallcaps.

 

Announcements – Webinar – Technical Analysis for Investors.

 

Technical Analysis For Investors

Date : 4th April 2021
Time : 3 p.m.

Fees = Rs 250.

https://pages.razorpay.com/finvents-nooresh

 

Finvents Event

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Nifty–A Sideways Correction with Stock Specific Action. Nifty50 Equal Weight to Track.

    March 22, 2021

  2. Interesting Charts- L&T, RBL Bank, Ibulls, Lupin, Axis . New Batch of Analyse with Me – 4th April.

    March 12, 2021

  3. Nifty50 Equal Weight Relative Strength – Time to Avoid Top Large Caps of Nifty50 ?

    March 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.