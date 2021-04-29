Global Indices–Most in Strong Uptrends or Near Short Term Breakouts

The last few days of the rally on Indian Indices has been surprising for most given the condition on the ground not improving.

Generally the Markets are future looking and tend to react real fast in good or bad news. By the time the Lockdown was announced last year the Market had cracked 30-40% and bottomed out around the same time period.

The Vaccination Drives across some parts of the world have worked well and that's the hope for rest of us.

In the short term the playbook across the world has been the markets after taking a knock on start of 2nd wave the recovery has been strong and towards new highs. The same seems to be happening in India.

Lets hope the ground situation also improves with faster vaccination in India.

Global Indices Trends – Charts

