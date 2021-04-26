Nifty in a Tight Range with Smallcaps/Midcaps Outperforming. Stay Stock Specific

Nifty Technical View

In a tight range 14100-14150 on downside and 14700-14750.

Lower Tops and Lower Bottoms but not sharp ones, indicate a correction and consolidation period.

A move beyond this might need some positive or negative triggers.

Momentum if it can cross 14750

Nifty Midcap 100

Flatter range with almost 3-5 bottoms around the same zone.

Relative Outperformance to Nifty

Stock specific action to continue but could be more selective.

Nifty Smallcap 100

Flatter and Sideways range with 3-5 bottoms around the same zone.

Relative Outperformance to Nifty not due to a major upside but lesser fall compared to Nifty.

Time to be Stock Specific.

Sunday Thoughts on Nifty

The current market behaviour looks similar to the 2015-2016 period.

The Index broke out into multi-year highs after 6 years and a strong sentiment on back of Indian Elections. Nifty went from 6300 to 9100. Earnings did not deliver.

The Rally which started in March-May 2014 lasted for a year, very similar to the current move.

In 2014-2015 - Nifty at 8700- 9100 was higher than the 2008 highs of 6300. At the same time BSE Smallcap could only go back to 2010 highs.

Similarly In 2020-2021. Nifty at 14500-15500 is higher than the 2018-2020 highs of 11100-12430. Also a clear higher top and higher bottom formation since March 2020. At the same time BSE Smallcap has only gone back to the highs of 2018.

BSE Smallcap continued to outperform in 2015 even with a declining Nifty and there were very strong stock specific/sector specific moves. Sectors like Chemicals/Textiles and stock specific cos ( some of the cos we covered ) did really well.

The Smallcap Divergence became extreme in end of 2015 and we saw a good correction in 2016. That was the next big opportunity.

We do not expect a similar dip like 2016 but could see an opposite of it after this time correction.

Post 2015 the earnings did not deliver. Given the low base and post second wave we could expect earnings to deliver between 2021-2023.

Stock Specific and Sector Specific Moves can continue over the next 1 year.

We may not see a similar crack like what happened in 2016.

For the medium term we watch for 14750-14900 and 13600-13800 as trend change zones.

Conclusions

No two market cycles are exact but at times can be somewhat similar.

After a strong one year rally we are now into a consolidation and correction zone.

A good strategy would be to focus on Stocks and Sectors rather than the Market Trend.

A few sectors/stocks can go up 50-100% with Nifty being in a 5-10% range.

