Tuesday May 11, 2021 8:38 Technical Analysis

3 Interesting Charts–Nifty CPSE, Reliance Inds, Hindustan Zinc

A quick post with 3 interesting charts

 

Nifty CPSE – Trying to cross pre covid highs and a classical cup and handle. Some bit of a pause here or one way ?

 

Nifty CPSE Blog

 

Reliance Inds – One of the Decider for Nifty trend

Reliance Inds

Hindustan Zinc

After the catch up trade of Sail, Nalco and other laggards in the Metal space this is the last one left.

Hind Zinc Blog

 

Research Report – Sector in Focus – A Lost Decade or Two to be Reclaimed – Rs 1999

Subscription Link - https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/research-report-rs-1999-sector-in-focus-a-lo-44875/

Contents of the Report

Technical View on Nifty & Other Indices – The Big Shift of Trend after 3-4 years.

  • Snapshot Comparison of Nifty 50 & Bank Nifty with other Indices.
  • Snapshot of 4 broader market indices near Breakout.

Conclusion – The Big Shift !!

Sector in Focus – A Lost Decade or Two to be Reclaimed.

  • A Sector which has underperformed for 10-15 years with huge consolidation in companies.
  • Raring for a Major Turnaround.
  • Low Risk & Huge Upside.
  • Charts of EquiWeight Indices for the Sector.

Long Term Technical Charts

  • Top 5 picks from the Sector.
  • Two of them Ultra-Defensive but can give aggressive returns in the Long Term.

Sector in Focus – Re-Iterate Buy on a Sector and add 2 more stocks from Sub Sector.

  • 5 Stock Basket for the Sector.
  • 2 stocks from a Sub Sector.

Subscription Link - https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/research-report-rs-1999-sector-in-focus-a-lo-44875/

( The Report will get auto downloaded after the purchase  )

Nooresh

