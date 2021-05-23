Bank Nifty Breaks out. Leadership shifts to SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis from HDFC & Kotak

Bank Nifty after being a major drag since topping out in February has finally broken out of a triangle consolidation.

Bank Nifty Triangle Breakout

A big breakout move and then a 3 session pause.

Retest of the breakout done.

A big breakout move on Friday which takes it above recent swing highs.

Stoploss at low of Friday.

Ideally should not break Friday lows if the breakout is strong.

Can head up towards 36500-37500

The Big Shift of Leadership

The more interesting part is the shift in leadership from the earlier leaders – HDFC Bank & Kotak Bank

A similar shift played out in 2019 when ICICI Bank took leadership. Even though it was a consensus trade it worked really well.

We take a look at Stock/Bank Nifty to look at leadership.

The first part of the recovery in 2020 saw clear leadership from HDFC Bank & Kotak Bank.

This seems to be shifting now.

HDFC Bank – Underperforming for past many months.

Kotak Bank – Not even able to cross the recent swing highs. Can be a bounce trade but not leadership.

The New Leaders for coming months and years also possibly.

What we imply by leadership is that – Whenever the Bank nifty rallies big way going forward we will see outperformance by these leaders.

ICICI Bank – In line with bank Nifty in the 2020 rally. Now taking leadership with Ratio Chart at new highs.

SBI – A leader after 10 years ?

We did see the stock leadership in February and then inline with Bank Nifty. Again taking leadership.

Also the stock has been an underperformer for 10 + years.

Axis Bank – Inline all through.

With the Suuti sale done can it catch momentum and take leadership?

