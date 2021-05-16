Breakout Charts- Mangalore Chemicals & Chambal. Breakout Radar–Natco Pharma & Sun TV

Fertilizer Sectors have been making good technical moves as well as a lot of structural changes in the business.

Two interesting stocks which have seen a good amount of Insider Buying by Promoters as well as and now are getting into all time highs.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers .

Disclosure – ( The stock has been recommended in Technical Traders Club at 40-45 and covered in Insider Trading Report & also author and family have investments.)

Good Volumes in the last week as well as a breakout above 2017-2018 highs and also knocking into all time highs.

A huge cup and handle breakout.

Can be a structural trend ?

Chambal Fertilizers.

Breakout into all time highs.

Strong base made at 200-210 with multiple bottoms.

10x volume change in last 3 sessions.

Dips to 240-260 zone could be interesting to look into.

Other Fertilizer name that has broken out as well is a GSFC and GNFC ( not just fert). ( Disclosure – GSFC reco at 103 and GNFC we booked out recently.)

Breakout Charts on Radar.

Although the couple of stocks are still far from breakouts but the chart structure looks super to keep on radar for coming weeks.

Natco Pharma

Cup and handle formation with multiple attempts.

One of the top performers of last Pharma Bull Market.

Time for another leg ?

Sun Tv

A rounding bottom or a major consolidation for last 1-2 years.

Also from a peak of 1000 to sub 300.

Quite a few attempts at that 500 and 550-560 band.

The next breakout could be a massive move.

Could be a pre-emptive trade on dips with sl of 460.

