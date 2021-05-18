Breakout Stocks–Bharat Forge, Hind Zinc , Allcargo Logistics, Snowman Logistics, Thirumalai. On Radar–ONGC and Selan

A lot of stock specific breakouts happening.
Just putting a few names.
Disclosure – Some names may have been recommended in Technical Traders Club
Hindustan Zinc – Earlier posted a few days back - https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/2021/05/3-interesting-charts-nifty-cpse-reliance-inds-hindustan-zinc.html
Bharat Forge – Forging above 670
Thirumalai Chemicals – GOod breakout with volumes,.
A lot of logistic names broke out today.
Snowman Logistics – Good Price Volumes and near a breakout.
Allcargo Logistics – Breakout with volumes
Crude Oil nearing a breakout in coming weeks above 68
The possible plays if that breaks out. Can also pre-empt with stoploss
ONGC – Above 120-122
Selan Exploration – Continues to be cheap fundamentally for long time. A breakout above 150 would be momentum
DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani
SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075
Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts may have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.
The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision
Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer