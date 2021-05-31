Breakouts –IGL , MGL. BounceBacks–Biocon & M&M Financial

A few interesting chart formations.

Gas Stocks nearing a breakout. ( Even in a GAIL, Gujarat gas showing strength)

Indraprastha Gas - Triangle breakout

Range contracted to almost 20-30 points from 505-530

Multiple bottoms.

A breakout done today.

MGL – A big cup and handle breakout in coming weeks ?

The last attempt at 1220-1250 failed.

Higher bottoms.

1220-1250 a resistance.

Bounce Back stocks

Biocon – Base set now time for some bounce.

370 an important support with multiple bottoms.

Today a first indication of reversal.

Momentum above 395

M&M Financial – Deep correction in current lockdown. Retesting major supports.

150-155 is the last breakout point as well as a major support.

A steep correction from 200-220 to 150-160.

Above 165 can see a quick bounce.

