Monday May 31, 2021 21:51 Technical Analysis

Breakouts –IGL , MGL. BounceBacks–Biocon & M&M Financial

A few interesting chart formations.

 

Gas Stocks nearing a breakout.  ( Even in a GAIL, Gujarat gas showing strength)

 

Indraprastha Gas -  Triangle breakout

  • Range contracted to almost 20-30 points from 505-530
  • Multiple bottoms.
  • A breakout done today.

IGL Blog

 

MGL – A big cup and handle breakout in coming weeks ?

  • The last attempt at 1220-1250 failed.
  • Higher bottoms.
  • 1220-1250 a resistance.

MGL

 

Bounce Back stocks

Biocon – Base set now time for some bounce.

  • 370 an important support with multiple bottoms.
  • Today a first indication of reversal.
  • Momentum above 395

 

Biocon

 

M&M Financial – Deep correction in current lockdown. Retesting major supports.

  • 150-155 is the last breakout point as well as a major support.
  • A steep correction from 200-220 to 150-160.
  • Above 165 can see a quick bounce.

M&M Finance

 

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075   

Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do not have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Nooresh

