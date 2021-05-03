Nifty 50 Equal Weight, Nifty Midcap 100, Nifty Small 100 at 52 week highs. Stay Stock Specific !!

Had posted this during the day.

One of the reasons to be either #Neutral or #Bullish and not beairsh on the #Nifty. This is not usual - #Nifty50EqualWeight near 52 week highs and #Nifty50 struggling.

https://twitter.com/nooreshtech/status/1389101387208740866

Since the last few months have been mentioning how its a good time to avoid the large heavyweights and focus on broader markets. Still the same view.

1) February 15th – Nifty at 15300 -

MicroCaps,Smallcaps, Midcaps - Time to be selective here and maybe avoid largecaps for the short term.

2) 8th March – Nifty at 14900

Conclusion

Large HeavyWeights of Nifty50 could now start underperforming even the smaller Nifty50 Weights.

Time to avoid the Top 5-10 weights of the Nifty and focus on the rest of the Nifty and even Micro-Caps/Smallcaps/Midcaps.

Since the last few months the best thing to do has been avoid the top weights of the Nifty.

Nifty 50 – At the same place !!

Nifty50 Equal Weight

BSE SMALLCAP 100

Divergence in BSE Smallcap & Nifty

The recent divergence is not Smallcap diverging with Nifty but the other way round.

Nifty has diverged with every other Index Nifty100/Nifty Next50/Nifty Midcap 100 due to the top heavyweights – Reliance, HDFC Bank, HDFC, Infosys and some others going sideways.

Finally the reversion from the period of 2018-2020 where Nifty kept on making new highs but rest of the indices could not.

We would get scared if Bse Smallcap starts diverging with Nifty500/Nifty Equal Weight/Nifty Next 50.

Its time to remain stock specific and ride.

Research Services

Technical Traders Club

Subscription Link

Half Yearly = Rs 15340. ( Including GST )

Annual = Rs 25960 ( Including GST )

( No better time to talk about performance )