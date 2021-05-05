Nifty Calculator- 16000 or 13000 first ?

NIFTY CALCULATOR – CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD.
What is Nifty Calculator ?
-> As per the weightages given by NSE for Nifty stocks we have created the Nifty Calculator.
-> Change the expected price and the expected Nifty will change accordingly
-> Create 3 different sheets for yourself–
Pessimistic ( where you put the worst possible prices you think . Default 15% down )
Optimistic ( the best prices possible. Default 15% up)
Neutral/Rational/Technical / Fundamental ( prices on any reasoning )
Please Note as weightages change every day by small margin this will not give an accurate estimate but will be approximate.
How to Guess?
- Everyone has a view on Nifty based on Macro, PE, Valuations, Technicals, Waves etc. Try to grill it down to the constituents. It should be a reflection of your actual guesstimate.
- Just estimating wild scenarios on the top 20 stocks is enough given the 80% weight.
- Start with changing default fall to 5-10-15-20-40-80 or rise to 5-10-20-40-80.
- Then change stocks which you think may not do the default move.
Interesting Observations
- Top 5 stocks – Reliance, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HDFC, ICICI Bank = 41.3% of Nifty. ( no clear trend in them)
- Top 10 stocks constitutes 59.27% of Nifty ( some drift lower )
- Top 20 stocks constitutes 76.58% of Nifty ( some drift lower. Rest of the Nifty performing.)
- Reliance is the top weight at 10.19%, followed by HDFC Bank at 9.72% . 20% of the Index.
- HDFC Twins together constitutes 16.61% of Nifty ( drifting lower)
- Bottom 26 stocks have less than 1% weight and total weight at 19%
Sectoral Observations -
- Metals at 3.65% highest in quite some time and equal to Pharma Weight.
- Consumers after peaking at 14.46 in March 20 now back to 11.
- Banking & FInancial services makes a comeback from the low of 33.16% in July 2020.
|Sector
|Apr-21
|Jan-21
|Dec-20
|Jul-20
|May-20
|Apr-20
|Mar-20
|Oct-19
|Sep-19
|Aug-19
|Jul-19
|Jun-19
|May-19
|Apr-19
|FINANCIAL SERVICES
|37.81
|38.12
|38.78
|33.16
|33.34
|36.19
|36.51
|39.48
|39.29
|39.48
|40.25
|40.39
|39.87
|37.95
|IT
|16.53
|17.13
|16.28
|16.11
|14.66
|14.48
|15.04
|13.01
|13.88
|15.36
|14.80
|13.71
|13.76
|14.46
|CONSUMER GOODS
|11.1
|11.06
|11.53
|12.64
|13.41
|13.08
|14.46
|12.39
|12.35
|11.04
|11.00
|10.66
|10.74
|11.24
|OIL & GAS
|11.79
|11.99
|12.49
|16.18
|14.29
|13.92
|12.45
|15.30
|14.74
|14.42
|13.97
|14.37
|14.74
|15.31
|AUTOMOBILE
|5.23
|5.91
|5.39
|5.61
|5.55
|5.00
|4.54
|6.11
|5.52
|5.42
|5.16
|5.71
|5.94
|6.11
|TELECOM
|2.05
|2.26
|2.03
|3.20
|3.59
|3.16
|3.13
|1.78
|1.94
|1.94
|1.87
|1.84
|1.71
|1.62
|CONSTRUCTION
|2.56
|2.74
|2.61
|2.38
|2.89
|2.70
|2.79
|3.72
|3.86
|3.65
|3.78
|3.99
|4.00
|3.51
|PHARMA
|3.66
|3.47
|3.61
|3.18
|3.35
|3.11
|2.72
|2.15
|2.07
|2.33
|2.31
|2.15
|2.21
|2.43
|METALS
|3.65
|2.38
|2.50
|2.15
|2.70
|2.62
|2.52
|2.93
|3.03
|2.96
|3.29
|3.60
|3.43
|3.72
|POWER
|1.66
|1.53
|1.61
|1.88
|2.20
|2.13
|2.26
|CEMENT & CEMENT PRODUCTS
|2.59
|2.27
|2.15
|2.17
|2.41
|2.12
|2.22
|1.50
|1.57
|1.56
|1.69
|1.74
|1.76
|1.77
|SERVICES
|0.84
|0.63
|0.59
|0.51
|0.63
|0.55
|0.54
|0.64
|0.69
|0.64
|0.66
|0.67
|0.68
|0.65
|FERTILISERS & PESTICIDES
|0.53
|0.52
|0.43
|0.56
|0.56
|0.56
|0.50
|0.67
|0.70
|0.69
|0.72
|0.72
|0.76
|0.75
|MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT
|0
|0
|0.00
|
0.27
|0.42
|0.35
|0.32
|0.33
|0.35
|0.49
|0.48
|0.42
|0.41
|0.51
