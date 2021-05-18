Nifty Heavyweights–Yet to Trend up Strongly

Some quick observations on Indices.

#Nifty50 at 15100 still lower than the highs of 15431 but

#Nifty500 , #NiftyMid100, #Nifty100eqlweight, #nifty50equalweight , #BseSmallcap have all hit new all time highs today.

#Divergence as #Banks still lower and #Reliance which is like almost 40-45% of Nifty

Nifty Heavyweights to watch for confirmation of momentum.

Conclusion

Yet to see strong trending moves in a lot of heavyweights.

Only ICICI Bank and a SBI out of the heavyweights have crossed recent swing highs.

The Broader Market still looks more exciting compared to the heavyweights.

