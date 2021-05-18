Tuesday May 18, 2021 22:05 Technical Analysis

Nifty Heavyweights–Yet to Trend up Strongly

Some quick observations on Indices.

 

Nifty Heavyweights to watch for confirmation of momentum.

Reliance IndsICICI BankHDFC LimitedHDFC Bank

 

Conclusion

  • Yet to see strong trending moves in a lot of heavyweights.
  • Only ICICI Bank and a SBI out of the heavyweights have crossed recent swing highs.
  • The Broader Market still looks more exciting compared to the heavyweights.

 

Youtube Video -

 

Sector on Radar - Cables – Telecommunications

Stocks Covered Sterlite Technologies HFCL Vindhya Telelinks Birla Cable Paramount Communications Aksh Optifibre

https://youtu.be/6qzjBHhgBxQ 

 

Contents of the Report

Technical View on Nifty & Other Indices – The Big Shift of Trend after 3-4 years.

  • Snapshot Comparison of Nifty 50 & Bank Nifty with other Indices.
  • Snapshot of 4 broader market indices near Breakout.

Conclusion – The Big Shift !!

Sector in Focus – A Lost Decade or Two to be Reclaimed.

  • A Sector which has underperformed for 10-15 years with huge consolidation in companies.
  • Raring for a Major Turnaround.
  • Low Risk & Huge Upside.
  • Charts of EquiWeight Indices for the Sector.

Long Term Technical Charts

  • Top 5 picks from the Sector.
  • Two of them Ultra-Defensive but can give aggressive returns in the Long Term.

Sector in Focus – Re-Iterate Buy on a Sector and add 2 more stocks from Sub Sector.

  • 5 Stock Basket for the Sector.
  • 2 stocks from a Sub Sector.

