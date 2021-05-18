Nifty Heavyweights–Yet to Trend up Strongly

Some quick observations on Indices.
- #Nifty50 at 15100 still lower than the highs of 15431 but
- #Nifty500 , #NiftyMid100, #Nifty100eqlweight, #nifty50equalweight , #BseSmallcap have all hit new all time highs today.
- #Divergence as #Banks still lower and #Reliance which is like almost 40-45% of Nifty
Nifty Heavyweights to watch for confirmation of momentum.
Conclusion
- Yet to see strong trending moves in a lot of heavyweights.
- Only ICICI Bank and a SBI out of the heavyweights have crossed recent swing highs.
- The Broader Market still looks more exciting compared to the heavyweights.
Youtube Video -
Sector on Radar - Cables – Telecommunications
Stocks Covered Sterlite Technologies HFCL Vindhya Telelinks Birla Cable Paramount Communications Aksh Optifibre
