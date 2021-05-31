Recent Videos–Introduction to Trading–Instagram Live, Global Indices Trends, Crude Oil ET Now & More

A quick update on some of the recent videos.
Did an Instagram Live with https://www.instagram.com/anushkarathod98/
Introduction to Trading. ( For New Investors/Traders )
Youtube Videos - ( Do follow and subscribe. Plan to put more videos regularly.)
Global Indices Walkthrough
Covers :
Dollar Index
Taiwan (TWII)
South Korea (Seoul Composite)
USA (S&P500)
USA (Dow Jones)
Japan (Nikkei)
Hong Kong (HangSeng)
Germany (DAX)
China (Shangai Composite)
France (CAC)
WTI Crude
Chartbusters - ET Now | Bent Crude Oil | Nooresh Merani ( ( You can see me daily on ET Now ) )
Dollar Index and Nifty50 Co Relation – ( An older video but would suggest to have a look.)
How to Trade Smallcaps and Midcaps using Technical Analysis ( An older video) – A good 2 hours worth of your time.
Free Technical Analysis Ebook ( if you have not read yet.) – Analysis that Works
Online Technical Analysis Training Video Course – 1 year Access.
