Recent Videos–Introduction to Trading–Instagram Live, Global Indices Trends, Crude Oil ET Now & More

A quick update on some of the recent videos.

 

Did an Instagram Live  with https://www.instagram.com/anushkarathod98/ 

Introduction to Trading. ( For New Investors/Traders )

 https://www.instagram.com/tv/CPdk8Msn0o5/?utm_medium=copy_link 

 

Youtube Videos -  ( Do follow and subscribe. Plan to put more videos regularly.)

 

 

Global Indices Trends

Global Indices Walkthrough

Covers :

Dollar Index
Taiwan (TWII)
South Korea (Seoul Composite)
USA (S&P500)
USA (Dow Jones)
Japan (Nikkei)
Hong Kong (HangSeng)
Germany (DAX)
China (Shangai Composite)
France (CAC)
WTI Crude

 

Chartbusters - ET Now | Bent Crude Oil | Nooresh Merani   ( ( You can see me daily on ET Now ) )

 

 

 

Dollar Index and Nifty50 Co Relation – ( An older video but would suggest to have a look.)

 

 

How to Trade Smallcaps and Midcaps using Technical Analysis ( An older video) – A good 2 hours worth of your time.

 

 

Free Technical Analysis Ebook ( if you have not read yet.) – Analysis that Works

Online Technical Analysis Training Video Course – 1 year Access.

LinkTree  - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech

Nooresh

