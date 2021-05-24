Sector in Focus–Media & Chemical Microcaps. Tv Today, tv18, suntv, bhageria, aksharchem, avt natural

Some breakout stocks and some on radar.
Two Sectors
1) Media
1) TV Today
A clean breakout with volumes. Knocking into pre covid resistance. Disclosure – Recommended at 300 in Technical Traders Club
2) TV18
Yet again at the 40-45 mark.
Sun TV
Watching for a breakout above 550-560
Chemicals Microcaps
Some microcaps in the chemical space have made interesting chart formations. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club
AVT NATURAL
55-60 the resistance of 2014/2018. Setting up for a long term breakout.
Aksharchem -
2-3 year breakout and retest done.
Bhageria – 3-4 year range breakout.
