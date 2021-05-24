Monday May 24, 2021 8:58 Technical Analysis

Sector in Focus–Media & Chemical Microcaps. Tv Today, tv18, suntv, bhageria, aksharchem, avt natural

Some breakout stocks and some on radar.

 

Two Sectors

 

1) Media

 

1) TV Today

A clean breakout with volumes. Knocking into pre covid resistance. Disclosure – Recommended at 300 in Technical Traders Club 

 

TV Today blog

 

2) TV18

Yet again at the 40-45 mark.

 

Tv18

 

Sun TV

Watching for a breakout above 550-560

 

Sun tv blog

 

Chemicals Microcaps

 

Some microcaps in the chemical space have made interesting chart formations. Disclosure – Recommended in Technical Traders Club

 

AVT NATURAL

55-60 the resistance of 2014/2018. Setting up for a long term breakout.

 

AVT 

 

Aksharchem -

2-3 year breakout and retest done.

Aksharchem blog

 

Bhageria – 3-4 year range breakout.

Bhageria

 

Free Technical Analysis Ebook ( if you have not read yet.) – Analysis that Works

 

Online Technical Analysis Training Video Course – 1 year Access.

 

LinkTree  - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech

 

 

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075   

Financial Interest:
Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. Bank Nifty Breaks out. Leadership shifts to SBI, ICICI Bank and Axis from HDFC & Kotak

    May 23, 2021

  2. Nifty Heavyweights–Yet to Trend up Strongly

    May 18, 2021

  3. Breakout Charts- Mangalore Chemicals & Chambal. Breakout Radar–Natco Pharma & Sun TV

    May 16, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.