Monday June 28, 2021 20:06 Technical Analysis

Breakout Charts on Radar–SAIL, Cummins India, Federal Bank & ICICI Bank

Quick Charts

SAIL – Can it see momentum again abv 135

SAIL blog

 

Cummins India – Sustaining above breakout

Cummins

Federal Bank – Nice formation.

Fed bank blog

 

ICICI Bank – Time to pre-empt the breakout with stops at 620 ?

ICICI Blog

 

Launching pre-booking of the 2nd Fundamental Report in our Research Services.

4 Long Term Fundamental Smallcap & Midcap Picks  - Analyse India

  • 4 Stock Research Reports
    Detailed Research Report on Companies with a holding view of 6 months to 2 years.
    No Sectoral Preference.
    Smallcap & Midcap Ideas.
    The 4 stock Reports would be sent over the next 2-4  weeks.

The Reports will be sent via E-mail.

Pricing - Pre-Book for Rs 4000 till 31st July. Price Increases to Rs 5000 after that.

https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/4-long-term-fundamental-picks-analyse-india-/

You can also subscribe the Last Report - 5 Long Term Fundamental Picks for Rs 4000.

3 out of 5 stocks in the report are still a Buy. Other 2 on dips.

https://www.instamojo.com/noooreshtech/5-long-term-fundamental-picks-analyse-india/

Can also do a UPI payment - 9819225396@upi  and email/whatsapp us.

For any queries mail to nooreshtech@analyseindia.com or Whatsapp 7977801488 ( Please save this contact no for receiving our whatsapp)

Post navigation

Nooresh

You may also like

  1. 4 Long Term Fundamental Picks – Analyse India Report – Rs 4000 Early Bird.

    June 25, 2021

  2. Random Portfolio up 200% from March 2020 Lows–Everyone can say Maine Bola Tha. Part 2 of 3.

    June 23, 2021

  3. Bank Nifty–About to take leadership above 35000-35300. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank.

    June 21, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.