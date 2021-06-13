Breakout Radar–Dr Reddys, Jindal Steel, MGL, National Aluminium

A quick look at a few interesting charts for coming weeks.
Posting only large caps.
Smallcaps, midcaps have been in a strong run and continue to be also. But one needs to be nimble and strict with stoplosses going forward in the broader markets.
Dr Reddys – Finally breaks out
A lot of Steel stocks have given shorter term breakouts – Tata Steel, sail, jsw steel and others.
Jindal Steel looks the best risk reward
JINDAL STEEL -
Good correction from recent highs.
Base and consolidation.
Now back towards recent highs possibly.
Disclosure – Above two recommended in QuickGains F&O ( we can exit any time as holding periods are a few days for us in this product)
National Aluminium – Eventually can be a good catch up trade if it can breakout above 76
Would you pre-empt this one ?
MGL – Can it breakout.
Technical Traders Club Performance
Free Technical Analysis Ebook ( if you have not read yet.) – Analysis that Works
Online Technical Analysis Training Video Course – 1 year Access.
LinkTree - Links to all our services and products - https://linktr.ee/NooreshTech ( Do checkout )
Technical Traders Club - https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains-premium/technical-traders-club