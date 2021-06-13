Journey of a Trade–10 Videos on Youtube.

In the new series – Journey of a Trade. We now have a total of 10 videos which are less than a couple of minutes each.

The videos in this series will include Real Trades done in our service Technical Traders Club

Intention is to help our viewers understand, how we spot, enter, exit our trades.

Videos are self explanatory

Hope you guys like them.

The candle by candle replay depicts how the journey of a trade is not linear and stocks tend to go through different phases.

This method has helped me get better at picking trades and riding them.

Hope you guys like it too.

The Playlist now has 10 videos.

Check the Journey of a Trade – Link for Youtube Playlist

Below is a statistic of the performance of Technical Traders Club done by our team.

Recent 5 videos embedded in this post.

1) UNICHEMLAB stock zoomed 58.39% in 50 Days.

This video explains the analysis and journey of UNICHEMLAB stock which gave 58.39% returns after the breakout.

Symbol: UNICHEMLAB

Full Name: Unichem Laboratories Ltd

Entry Price: 137

Entry Date: 10th June 2020

Exit Price: 217

Exit Date: 30th July 2020

% Returns : 58.39% in 50 Days

2) TDPOWERSYS stock zoomed 32.56% in 8 Days.

This video explains the analysis and journey of TDPOWERSYS stock which gave 32.56% returns after the breakout.

3) Lost 7.5% in SMLISUZU stock.

This video explains the analysis and journey of SMLISUZU stock which -7.5% returns after the breakout.



4) SURYAROSNI Stock zoomed 52.42% in 44 Days

This video explains the analysis and journey of SURYAROSNI stock which gave 52.42% returns after the breakout.

5) APCOTEXIND Stock zoomed 18.78% in 10 Days.

This video explains the analysis and journey of APCOTEXIND stock which gave 18.78% returns after the breakout.

( This was a terrible Trade in hindsight now. Stock zoomed another 50% + after exit )

