New Youtube Video Series–Journey of a Trade

We are starting a New Series called Journey of a Trade
The videos in this series will include Real Trades done in our service Technical Traders Club
Intention is to help our viewers understand, how we spot, enter, exit our trades.
Videos are self explanatory
Hope you guys like them.
The candle by candle replay depicts how the journey of a trade is not linear and stocks tend to go through different phases.
This method has helped me get better at picking trades and riding them.
Hope you guys like it too.
1) How Nam India Stock gave 30% Returns | Journey of a Trade
Nam India Stock zoomed 30% in 4 weeks.
This video explains the analysis and journey of Nam India Stock which gave 30% returns after the breakout.
Symbol: NAM India
Full Name: Nippon Asset Management India
Entry Price: 247
Entry Date: 28th May 2020
Exit Price: 315.5
Exit Date: 23rd June 2020
% Returns : 27.73% in 26 days
The above recommendation was made in our Research Service 'Technical Traders Club'.
2) How GNFC Stock gave 33.76% Returns in 10 Days | Journey of a Trade
GNFC Stock zoomed 33.76% in 10 Days. This video explains the analysis and journey of GNFC stock which gave 33.76% returns after the breakout.
Symbol: GNFC
Full Name: Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd
Entry Price: 237
Entry Date: 19th February 2021
Exit Price: 317
Exit Date: 1st March 2021
% Returns : 33.76% in 10 Days
The above recommendation was made in our Research Service 'Technical Traders Club'.
We will be putting some loss making trades too in the coming days.
