Stocks on Radar–Apollo Tyres, Zee Ent, HBL Power, ONGC , Ahluwalia Cont.

As usual some interesting charts.

Apollo Tyres – Crossing 1 month range. ( Auto cos with europe exposure doing well. Time for this to fire up )

ZEE ENT – Base made at 180-190 strongly. Now changing from lower tops to higher tops.

MSCI selling overhang done. Almost 5-6% of equity got absorbed

HBL Power – Breakout done and now consolidating before next leg up.

ONGC – Can it breakout above 120. Crude breaking out. A crude oil beneficiary ?

Ahluwalia Cont – Breakout done. Following up with rest of infra stocks ?

Disclosure – Some of the above stocks are recommended in Technical Traders Club and QuickGains FNo

DISCLOSURE Nooresh Merani

SEBI Registration disclosure – Research Analyst INH000008075

Financial Interest:

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts do have exposure in the securities mentioned in the above report/article.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts does not have any financial interest/beneficial ownership of more than 1% in the company covered by Analyst.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts have not received any compensation from the company/third party covered in the above report/article ever.

Nooresh Merani and his family/associates/ analysts has not served as an officer, director or employee of company covered in the report/article and has not been engaged in market making activity of the company covered in the report/article.

The views expressed are based solely on information available publicly and believed to be true. Investors are advised to independently evaluate the market conditions/risks involved before making any investment decision

Also read the detailed disclaimer - http://www.nooreshtech.co.in/disclaimer

