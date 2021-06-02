Stocks on Radar–Apollo Tyres, Zee Ent, HBL Power, ONGC , Ahluwalia Cont.

As usual some interesting charts.
Apollo Tyres – Crossing 1 month range. ( Auto cos with europe exposure doing well. Time for this to fire up )
ZEE ENT – Base made at 180-190 strongly. Now changing from lower tops to higher tops.
MSCI selling overhang done. Almost 5-6% of equity got absorbed
HBL Power – Breakout done and now consolidating before next leg up.
ONGC – Can it breakout above 120. Crude breaking out. A crude oil beneficiary ?
Ahluwalia Cont – Breakout done. Following up with rest of infra stocks ?
