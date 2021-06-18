Technical View on Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty IT and Nifty50 Equal Weight.

A quick take on the technical structure of Nifty and Bank Nifty.

Nifty50 – Negative Divergences but still above Supports.

First indications of Divergences on indicators like RSI.

Last two couple of lows around the 15550-15600.

Last high of 15430 and breakout zone of 15300.

Finally momentum seems to be losing steam. Only below 15550-15600 does the momentum shift.

Above 15900 we are back up.

Bank Nifty – Not able to show strength.

After breaking out above the 34000-34500 the Bank Nifty did push up but not enough strength.

The Bank Nifty is back to where it started a month back.

34000-34300 remains the crucial support.

Below 34000-34300 the momentum shifts to down. Above 35500 we are back up.

So time to wait and watch.

Nifty IT – Taking the Lead.

After being a leader in the initial recovery the Index took a breather for last few months.

Now after making a new all time high and also holding on to positive territory in last few days of Nifty struggle shows relative strength.

Nifty50 Equal Weight

This has become an important chart to look out for given the extreme concentration in the Nifty.

For the last couple of months the relative strength of Nifty50 Equal Weight to Nifty gave the conviction to ride the moves across broader markets and avoid the Nifty heavyweights.

For now the one way strength seems to be taking a pause.

