Interesting Trade Setups July 2021 & Opening Up Trades–Video

Interesting Trade Setups July 2021

Stocks Covered :

Accelya Solutions Alkem Lab Asahi India Bajaj Holdings

Capacite Infra Emkay Global Federal Bank Garden Reach Ship Builders

Gujarat Alkalies Indiabulls Real Estate ITD Cementation

Kamdhenu Kesoram Industries KRBL Manappuram Finance Motilal Oswal SBI Tejas Network

Interesting chart setups on Opening Up theme

Stocks Covered :

Chalet Hotels Indian Hotels IRCTC Mahindra Holidays Delta Corp

Our Services – Research Services –

Stock Recommendations Technical Traders Club : https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickga...

Quickgains F&O : https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickgains

Quickgains Cash : https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/quickga...

Learning Technical Analysis Online Technical Analysis Video Course :

About the Course : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fJYX1...

Course curriculum: https://www.analyseindia.com/course/o...

Analyse With Me : About the Course : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K92k4...

Course content : https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/analyse...

Insider Trading Report : About the Report : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bt5wt...

Sample Report : https://www.nooreshtech.co.in/insider...

For any queries can Chat on – 7977801488

Receive updates of our blog on WhatsApp / Telegram / Email by clicking on the link Please save the number in your contact list to receive broadcast updates