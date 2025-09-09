Does Aspiration/Age of CEOs Matter ?

Interesting slides from a presentation by Manish Chokhani
1) Decade 1991-2001
Wipro – Azim Premji
Infy – Murthy/Nilekani
Zee – Subhash Chandra
ITC – YC Deveshwar
HDFC – Deepak Parekh
HDFCBank – Aditya Puri
Rocking in their 40s
2) Decade 2001-2011
Future Retail – Kishore Biyani
Titan – Bhaskar Bhat
Kotak – Uday Kotak
Vedanta – Anil Agarwal
Motherson – Chaand Sehgal
M&M – Anand Mahindra
SunPharma – Dilip Shanghvi
BhartiAirtel – Sunil Mittal
JSW Steel – Sajjan Jindal
Reliance – Mukesh Ambani
3) Decade 2011-2021
Bajaj Fin – Sanjiv Bajaj/Rajeev Jain
Navin Flourine – Vishad Mafatlal
PI Inds- Mayank Singhal
Berger Paints – Abhijit Roy
Britannia – Varun Berry
Info Edge – Sanjeev Bikchandani
Well-directed energy & wisdom vs immature impatience vs fame-seeking.
So who do you think are the entrepreneurs in their 30s and 40s who can do something big?
FIRE or FIRE in the Belly
From now on will be posting some of these interesting tweets I do on X into a Short Blog Post as well.