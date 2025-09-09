September 9, 2025 Technical Analysis

Does Aspiration/Age of CEOs Matter ?

Interesting slides from a presentation by Manish Chokhani 

1) Decade 1991-2001

Wipro – Azim Premji
Infy – Murthy/Nilekani
Zee – Subhash Chandra
ITC – YC Deveshwar
HDFC – Deepak Parekh
HDFCBank – Aditya Puri

Rocking in their 40s

 

Image

 

2) Decade 2001-2011

Future Retail – Kishore Biyani
Titan – Bhaskar Bhat
Kotak – Uday Kotak
Vedanta – Anil Agarwal
Motherson – Chaand Sehgal
M&M – Anand Mahindra
SunPharma – Dilip Shanghvi
BhartiAirtel – Sunil Mittal
JSW Steel – Sajjan Jindal
Reliance – Mukesh Ambani

Image

3) Decade 2011-2021

Bajaj Fin – Sanjiv Bajaj/Rajeev Jain
Navin Flourine – Vishad Mafatlal
PI Inds- Mayank Singhal
Berger Paints – Abhijit Roy
Britannia – Varun Berry
Info Edge – Sanjeev Bikchandani

Well-directed energy & wisdom vs immature impatience vs fame-seeking.

So who do you think are the entrepreneurs in their 30s and 40s who can do something big?

FIRE or FIRE in the Belly

 

From now on will be posting some of these interesting tweets I do on X into a Short Blog Post as well.

 

 

 

 

Nooresh

