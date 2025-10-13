October 13, 2025 Technical Analysis

Nifty – Breakout or Breakdown – Whats your Bet ?

Nifty50 – The Compression of the range. 

  • More than 12 months have passed in the correction.
  • Last 4-6 months in a tight range.
  • The compression can get into a much tighter range over the next 2-3 months.
  • One can expect a breakout or a breakdown in this period.
  • Most of the Triggers now seem to be Macro – US Trade Deal, Trade Wars, Wars etc.

Nifty50 Chart 

So what’s your bet.

  1. New All-Time Highs.
  2. Back to 23-23.5k.

Take the Poll here.

Click Here – 

Nooresh

