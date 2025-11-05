5 Chart Sunday – Nifty Private Bank, HDFC Bank, Reliance Inds, S&P 500, Emerging Markets ex of India

5 Chart Sunday.
In this we look at 5 important charts which can be deciders of the Trends in Indian Markets.
1) Nifty Private Bank Index.
- Nifty50 is in touching distance of all time highs. Bank Nifty hit a new all time high but the largest weight in both Private banks are yet to do so.
- A breakout here confirms the momentum in Nifty50/Bank Nifty.
2) HDFC Bank – The largest weight in Nifty50 is a tight range.
- In a range of 940-1020 for many months now.
- Can it breakout?
3) Reliance Industries – A cup and handle breakout in making.
- After leading the move in 2020-2021 the stock has been a laggard from 2021.
- A cup and handle formation with a breakout at 1550.
- Got to be on radar.
4) S&P 500 – A slow drift or a quick tick to 6550/6200
- 4-5 attempts done to test the upward trend.
- A breakdown opens up a move to 6550/6200.
- Will it be a slow drift or a quick tick.
- A slow drift would be better for Indian indices.
5) Emerging Markets ex of India and EEM Index
a) EEM ex of India
- Emerging Markets ex of India is up 20% and India is 0% in last 6 months.
- Would you call it underperformance of India or outperformance of all Emerging Markets? ‘
- Interesting part is that its been a clean trend with higher tops and higher bottoms without much of a correction.
b) EEM Index – 18-20 year breakout in making.
- After the crazy move in 2003-2007 the index has not been able to cross those highs in 18 years.
- India has gone up 100% in Dollar terms in those 18 years. Zoom out and things look different.
- Will the next few years be all about Emerging Markets?
Webinar – Longer the Consolidation, Steadier the Trend.
Webinar on 22 Nov 2025 | 10.30 a.m.
Register Now
https://shorturl.at/mihGe
Market Kya Lagta Hai? – Longer the Consolidation, Steadier the Trend
Things we will discuss –
1) Technical View on – Nifty, Bank Nifty and others.
2) Global Indices Technical View.
3) Sectors on Watch.
4) Set Return Expectations Right—Before the Market Does It for You !!
5) Moats are Eating the Forts
6) Value Traps – Heads you Win – Tails you don’t Lose much – Few interesting stocks
7) Strategy in a Trend
8) QnA
Recordings will be available to participants.