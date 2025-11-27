Sensex 1979 to 2025 – Bolder to Older to Calmer

1) 1979-1992 = 40x in 13 yrs.

Not happening ever

again !!

MFs were not born

but use this data to

sell 15-18% CAGR story

of Indian Equity Markets.

2) 1988-1992 =11x in 4 yrs.

11x in 4 years.

Harshad Mehta.

Risk hai to Ishq Hai.

Few Legends but Many Deadends.

Mad Japan topped for decades.

3) 1992-2003 = Zero Return for 13 yrs.

13 years Zero Returns.

When 10 Year Govt Bond Yields

were 10-13% for most part.

4) 2003-2007 = 7x in 4.5 yrs.

7x in 4.5 years.

Global Bull Run.

Emerging markets had Fun.

Foreign Money and

what Not.

5) 2008-2010 = 2.7x in 2 yrs.

2.7x in 2 years.

US Money Printing Machine

starts.

6) 2013-2020 = 2.8x in 7 yrs.

2.8x in 7 years.

US Taper Tantrum. USD INR 68 top India bottom.

Indian Elections.

GST, US elections and India Demonetization.

7) 2020-2025 = 3.3x in 5-6 yrs.

3.3x in 5-6 years.

Covid Bottom. Once in a 100 year event.

US Printer

CTRL PPPP

No Mad Bull

Market like

the 2000s or 90s.

So hopefully

no similar

Deep Bear Markets.