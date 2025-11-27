Sensex 1979 to 2025 – Bolder to Older to Calmer

1) 1979-1992 = 40x in 13 yrs.
Not happening ever
again !!
MFs were not born
but use this data to
sell 15-18% CAGR story
of Indian Equity Markets.
2) 1988-1992 =11x in 4 yrs.
11x in 4 years.
Harshad Mehta.
Risk hai to Ishq Hai.
Few Legends but Many Deadends.
Mad Japan topped for decades.
3) 1992-2003 = Zero Return for 13 yrs.
13 years Zero Returns.
When 10 Year Govt Bond Yields
were 10-13% for most part.
4) 2003-2007 = 7x in 4.5 yrs.
7x in 4.5 years.
Global Bull Run.
Emerging markets had Fun.
Foreign Money and
what Not.
5) 2008-2010 = 2.7x in 2 yrs.
2.7x in 2 years.
US Money Printing Machine
starts.
6) 2013-2020 = 2.8x in 7 yrs.
2.8x in 7 years.
US Taper Tantrum. USD INR 68 top India bottom.
Indian Elections.
GST, US elections and India Demonetization.
7) 2020-2025 = 3.3x in 5-6 yrs.
3.3x in 5-6 years.
Covid Bottom. Once in a 100 year event.
US Printer
CTRL PPPP
No Mad Bull
Market like
the 2000s or 90s.
So hopefully
no similar
Deep Bear Markets.