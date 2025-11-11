Set Return Expectations Right—Before the Market Does It for You !!

In the last 20 years there are two Major Events that have changed Investor Behaviour and led to Bad Outcomes.

Global Financial Crisis Peak 2007-2008.

Avoid Equity, it’s Very Risky.

COVID 2020-2021

TINA = There is no alternative to Equity.

These two Events/Periods changed Investment Behaviour in a manner that they never understood the Mistakes they made for a long time.

A lot of people got sucked into the markets by the end of 2007 – IPO, NFO, ULIP, FNO etc were the Buzzwords. ( I got full-time in Jan 2007 as a 23-year-old. Lucky me if it was Jan 2008 wont be writing this)

Many started buying stocks on tips, info, etc. There were so many multi-baggers, and HODL was the Nirvana. Stocks fell by 50-80% and many delisted; many have still not recovered after 18 years. ( Rpower, Infra, Real Estate, Education stocks of 2007.)

Heck, even Nifty/Sensex, which went up 7x in 2003-2007 is only up 4x from highs of 2008 after 18 years. Up 3-3.5x from Covid lows.

I got full-time in Jan 2007 and am still waiting for the Markets to see that sort of a Bull Market.

Every Bear Market, this is me talking to the Market.

Direct Equity Participation stalled for 5-10 years

There are two types of Investors –

One who has lived through 2008 and one who has not.

( BSE Smallcap Index was down almost 80% in 2008)

Post 2008 so many went to Zero Equity Allocation for a Long time. No More DIY ( Do it Yourself ) direct equities.

( Funny Story – Sub-Brokers had to pay AMC fee from their pockets for a set of investors who only applied for Rpower and never looked into the demat again. Cannot sell any shares )

1-1.5 cr Demat accounts in 2007-2009 grew to only 2.5-3 cr by 2017. Today we stand at 21 cr !!

Look at this Data from CDSL Report in 2016-2017

NSDL data would inflate this number, but still terrible. (Above 10 lakhs was HNI back then )

The Mutual Fund Route

Thanks to Electronic Clearing System followed by EKYC, and lot of ease to invest in MF and SIP. SIP became viable. ( I remember doing SIP in 2007 with 6 PDCs )

Those who came back and the new investors through the Mutual Fund Route.

Just look at the data below, the Mutual Fund Folios were flat to down 2008-2014.

It’s been on a one-way uptick since 2014 from 4 cr to 25 cr folios.

Everyone left direct Equity Investing and what happened ?

2014 to 2024 saw the largest number of 10 baggers. More than 500 stocks up 10x !!.

A Random Equity Portfolio gave you 7-10x returns betwen 2014-2024 !

Covid 2020-2021.

If you speak to anyone or read about Booms and Busts of Markets or Behavioural Finance, it says that Investors flock to the Markets at the peak of a Bull Market.

But 2020 was an exception in all sorts. A pandemic after 100 years.

2018-2019 were bad years with the Smallcap Index in dumps. COVID came out of nowhere and markets saw a 40% correction without a preceding Bull market.

First time in Modern History we have seen Investors flocking to the Markets in a Bear Market. Hats off to the Indian Investor Participation via all formats – MFs, Direct Equity, PMS, AIF etc.

So what’s the Problem?

Every Bull Market creates Behavioural Changes, Beliefs, Faith in Investors which leads to terrible Mistakes. 2025 Thoughts

There is no Alternative to Equity. Active Equity Investing was thought as a way to beat Inflation is now suddenly about Wealth, Retirement, Future Goals, FU Money etc. Do it Yourself. Everyone is an Investor or a Trader. Double-digit returns are an investor’s BirthRight if they remain invested long enough. MF, PMS, AIF, Direct Equity, whatever doesn’t matter. Multibaggers are a Direct Equity investor’s BirthRight if they remain invested long enough.

and many more such beliefs.

Confidence is very high!

A Conversation with a Young Analyst.

Me – XYX stocks looks cheap and with possible triggers.

Young Analyst – Ya some PE re-rating and some earnings. But Its just a Doubler and no great Story !!

Me – Dikra – Double in 3 years is 25% CAGR !!

Young Analyst – Isn’t that Bad ?

Whats your take Reader ? Think?

I am a RJ Fan so I remember this quote well.

“If you’re able to earn an 18 per cent return on your portfolio, you are no less than a king, and if the return is 21%, you are an emperor.” – Rakesh Jhunjhunwala.

“But on an aggregate, on a portfolio level in India, if you are a good stock picker, you should be able to double your money every three years and if you do that it covers for a lot of errors that you make, a lot of laggards that you might have in your portfolio” – Ramesh Damani.

Both these Investors spent a majority of their lives in an environment of double-digit GSEC and Bond Yields and no LTCG.

Other theoretical approaches, like Equity Risk Premium, call for a 4-7% addition to the Risk Free Return Rate i.e Govt Bond Yields.

With the current 10-year GSEC at 6.5% the return expectations should be low double digit. Closer to 10-13%.

The Legendary Investors of the World have also not been able to compound at 20% + Cagr for long periods.

Indian Investor

” Equity me 20-25% Cagr to ban jayega haste khelte – Khud karo ya MF/PMS/AIF/RA/RIA ko do.”

Indian Trader

” 2-4% a month hi to Target hai Mera.”

The Outcome has been pre-decided before the Process. It ends up with Investors chasing new themes, new stories, recent superperforming managers etc.

Traders keep looking for new styles and strategies.

End up with mediocre to terrible performance.

Ab ye Batao – Kehna Kya Chahte ho

If you entered in the last 10 years apart from the same exactly in Jan 2018 or Feb 2020 the drawdowns have not lasted very long. The good times have lasted long, and Indian Markets have been very kind.

The next 5-10 years will need a lot more Patience, Research, Courage, and whatever buzzwords you like, and a little Luck to get Super Performance.

Return bhi Lower, Drawdown bhi Lower.

Post 2008 the Boom and Bust Cycle magnitude has gone down. Earlier 1992/2000/2008 saw 60% drawdowns in Index. Apart from 2020 all other drawdowns have been less than 25-30% and Bottom to Peak also less than 2-3x.

Its been more about Time Correction instead of Price. This leads to the underperformance of many strategies and styles for long periods. Like Quality for last 3-5 years or Smallcaps/Microcaps in 2018-2020.

2. Time Lost not Money, is the Bigger Risk

A lot of old Investors ( 15+ investing experience) have seen big Busts and survived, but seen many die or run away from Markets. They assume Covid babies will get hurt badly.

My take is bigger risk in the Low Magnitude Bull and Bear Cycle with High Valuations is of Minor Negative to very Low Return for 3-5-7 years for a bunch of Stocks, Themes, Funds, PMS, AIF.

We have already seen many stocks/sectors with superb past performance sitting at hardly any returns for 3-5-7 years.

One tends to get complacent because of Past Returns and performance. For example, now P-E Re-Rating is a given if Earnings go up – But not necessary or may not be as huge going forward.

At times it takes a long time for Investors to understand the changing Dynamics of the Market.

Nifty Fifty – Recovery and Long-Term Outcomes – US Markets.

A lot of High Valuation Stocks in India can go through a similar fate one by one. Nothing deserves 60-100 PE or 10-20X Sales for a long period !!

3. Lower your Return Expectations

Rolling Returns

There are many periods where 3 and 5 Year Rolling Returns go down to Single Digit. Its not Linear and lots of ups and Downs.

Highest vs Lowest Period Returns

There are many times when 3-5-10-year Returns also start looking ugly. For example at the bottom of 2020, the 10 year rolling return came down to 4%. 3 and 5 years came to zero.

Drawdowns of the last 20-25 years.

Return Expectations – Bookmark and Save this.

This is neither Conservative nor Optimistic but open to change with Time.

4) Asset Allocation

Debt/Fixed Income is not Dead. Gold/Silver/Bitcoin is not Cash. Real Estate can go down, too. Equity goes Up and Down Madly.

A mix of Assets and tactical shift when any Asset goes crazy is a better way to invest and ride through all Cycles.

Find your Right Fit as per your Temperament and Personal Situation.

Consult and Think.

5) Not everyone can be an Investor/Trader.

Every time somebody gets out quickly or bowls a terrible over in Cricket.- My mind thinks ” Isse accha to main khel leta be”. How many of you all think the same ?

This happens in various aspects, whether it’s Sports, Movies, Series where we think we can also do it.

I should have bet on X team winning the Tournament or X party winning the Elections.

But reading a few books or going through an Earnings Report or a Chart everyone now thinks they can be an Investor/Trader. The great part about Markets is everyone gets a Fair Chance to try their hand in the Arena. ( If you spend time and effort you will be rewarded.)

After a few years, one realizes whether they can be an Investor/Trader or be good in their Profession/Business or Family Business. ( Not every Business Family can become an Investing Family Office )

” Everyone can watch a Sport, Everyone can play it not everyone can win at it !! ”

To sum it Up.

Keep Your Return Expectations Moderate to Low.

Be very Skeptical about your Investing/Trading Genius.

Do your Due Diligence in finding a Fund Manager/PMS/RA/RIA etc and post that stick for longer periods.

Controlling Behaviour is very Important.

Be Optimistic in Life but Not Over Confident. It does not pay to be a Pessimist.