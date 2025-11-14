Webinar – Longer the Consolidation, Steadier the Trend.

Webinar on 22 Nov 2025 | 10.30 a.m.

Register Now

https://shorturl.at/mihGe

Market Kya Lagta Hai? – Longer the Consolidation, Steadier the Trend

Things we will discuss –

1) Technical View on – Nifty, Bank Nifty and others.

2) Global Indices Technical View.

3) Sectors on Watch.

4) Set Return Expectations Right—Before the Market Does It for You !!

5) Moats are Eating the Forts

6) Value Traps – Heads you Win – Tails you don’t Lose much – Few interesting stocks

7) Strategy in a Trend

8) QnA

Recordings will be available to participants.