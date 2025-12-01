December 1, 2025 Nifty & Indices

BSE Smallcap Index – The Greed and Fear Index of India.

“BSE Smallcap Index” — The most unique Greed and Fear index in the world.

 

Why? Because it breaks all the standard rules of index construction. Here is a breakdown of its selection, characteristics, and why it is a crucial market gauge.

1) The Entry Criteria – The Small Backbenchers.

  • Represents the bottom 15% of BSE’s total Market Cap.
  • No upper cap on the number of stocks.
  • Not an exclusive Top 30, Top 50, Top 500 club.
    It has 1227 stocks.

2) No Discrimination

  • 1227 stocks changed annually with quarterly reviews.
    Topmost Weight is only 1.63% with only 1 stock above 1% weight.
    No single stock can really drive the trend.
    It’s normal for it to have 700-1300 stocks.

3) Widely Spread

  • It captures the full spectrum: • Mean: ₹6,165 cr • Median: ₹3,160 cr • Tiny: ₹99.1 cr • Giant: ₹51,400 cr
  • From the micro-caps to Mid-caps.
  • As per SEBI, any co below 33k cr Mkt cap is Smallcap !!
    Only 3 above that 33k cr.

4) Very Balanced

  • No sector bloat here.
    It is surprisingly well-rounded:
    Consumer Disc = 22% Industrials = 21% Financials: =17%
  • Nifty50 has 35-38% Financials and most others above 30%.

Why watch it?

  • Small caps are the Flashy Cars of the market.
    Late Bull Market: They zoom the fastest (Max upside). Bear Market: They crash the hardest (Max downside).
  • Gives the best indication of Greed/Euphoria or Fear/Pessimism by looking at a single chart.

What to look for?

  • Divergences with the Benchmarks Nifty50/Sensex at the peak of Bull and Bear Markets.
  • Ratio Charts or Relative Strength to the Benchmarks.

 

You can go through this Video for a lot of examples on BSE Smallcap Divergences.

How to Strategize Across Market Cycles and Current Market View.

 

 

 

 

Nooresh

