BSE Smallcap Index – The Greed and Fear Index of India.

“BSE Smallcap Index” — The most unique Greed and Fear index in the world.

Why? Because it breaks all the standard rules of index construction. Here is a breakdown of its selection, characteristics, and why it is a crucial market gauge.

1) The Entry Criteria – The Small Backbenchers.

Represents the bottom 15% of BSE’s total Market Cap.

No upper cap on the number of stocks.

Not an exclusive Top 30, Top 50, Top 500 club.

It has 1227 stocks.

2) No Discrimination

1227 stocks changed annually with quarterly reviews.

Topmost Weight is only 1.63% with only 1 stock above 1% weight.

No single stock can really drive the trend.

It’s normal for it to have 700-1300 stocks.

3) Widely Spread

It captures the full spectrum: • Mean: ₹6,165 cr • Median: ₹3,160 cr • Tiny: ₹99.1 cr • Giant: ₹51,400 cr

From the micro-caps to Mid-caps.

As per SEBI, any co below 33k cr Mkt cap is Smallcap !!

Only 3 above that 33k cr.

4) Very Balanced

No sector bloat here.

It is surprisingly well-rounded:

It is surprisingly well-rounded: Consumer Disc = 22% Industrials = 21% Financials: =17% Nifty50 has 35-38% Financials and most others above 30%.

Why watch it?

Small caps are the Flashy Cars of the market.

Late Bull Market: They zoom the fastest (Max upside). Bear Market: They crash the hardest (Max downside). Gives the best indication of Greed/Euphoria or Fear/Pessimism by looking at a single chart.

What to look for?

Divergences with the Benchmarks Nifty50/Sensex at the peak of Bull and Bear Markets.

Ratio Charts or Relative Strength to the Benchmarks.

