Kya Lagta Hai Quiz

- Kya Lagta Hai Posting a few interesting charts.
Kya Lagta Hai – What Next?
These are some old charts of interesting points in the last few years.
The answers are at the bottom of the Post.
( BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap index )
1) Fresh Breakout or Top and Breakdown or Going Nowhere.
2) Kya Lagta Hai – Breakdown ?
3) Uppaar Ya Neeche
4) Fatega ya Ghirega
Answers
- The Top of 2024 – BSE Smallcap Index
2) Bottom of 2019 – BSE Smallcap index
3) Bottom of 2023 – BSE Smallcap Index
4) Breakout in 2016 – BSE Midcap Index
