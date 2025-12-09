December 9, 2025 Smallcaps

Kya Lagta Hai Quiz

  1. Kya Lagta Hai  Posting a few interesting charts.

Kya Lagta Hai – What Next?

These are some old charts of interesting points in the last few years.

The answers are at the bottom of the Post. 

( BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap index ) 

1) Fresh Breakout or Top and Breakdown or Going Nowhere.

Image

 

2) Kya Lagta Hai – Breakdown ? 

Image

3) Uppaar Ya Neeche 

 

Image

4) Fatega ya Ghirega 

Image

Answers 

  1. The Top of 2024 – BSE Smallcap Index 

Image

 

2) Bottom of 2019 – BSE Smallcap index 

Image

3) Bottom of 2023 – BSE Smallcap Index 

Image

4) Breakout in 2016 – BSE Midcap Index 

Image

 

WHATSAPP COMMUNITY 

Due to WhatsApp’s new broadcast limits can’t send individually.

Join NooreshTech Community 2— Expect a lot more updates
Shared a note with Ratio Charts today.

LINK FOR WHATSAPP COMMUNITY 

 

Nooresh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.