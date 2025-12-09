Kya Lagta Hai Quiz

Kya Lagta Hai Posting a few interesting charts.

Kya Lagta Hai – What Next?

These are some old charts of interesting points in the last few years.

The answers are at the bottom of the Post.

( BSE Smallcap and BSE Midcap index )

1) Fresh Breakout or Top and Breakdown or Going Nowhere.

2) Kya Lagta Hai – Breakdown ?

3) Uppaar Ya Neeche

4) Fatega ya Ghirega

Answers

The Top of 2024 – BSE Smallcap Index

2) Bottom of 2019 – BSE Smallcap index

3) Bottom of 2023 – BSE Smallcap Index

4) Breakout in 2016 – BSE Midcap Index

WHATSAPP COMMUNITY

Due to WhatsApp’s new broadcast limits can’t send individually.

Join NooreshTech Community 2— Expect a lot more updates

Shared a note with Ratio Charts today.

LINK FOR WHATSAPP COMMUNITY