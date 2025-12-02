December 2, 2025 Nifty & Indices

Stop Comparing Your Portfolio to Nifty

Nifty A Concentrated Portfolio

· Top 5 stocks = 38-40%
· Top 10 stocks =55-57%
· Top 20 stocks = 72-76%

Top Sectoral Weight = Banking and Financials = 37% of the Index.

Most Portfolios, even MFs, PMS, etc., are nowhere close to Nifty50.
Portfolio Performance > Nifty50 in Bull.
Portfolio Performance < Nifty50 in Sideways/Down.
Accept it.

BankNifty – Final Revised Criteria.

  • The number of Stocks increased from 12 to 14—yes & Union.
  • Top 3 get capped at 43% weight ( From 60% )
  • HDFC Bank = 27.5% to 19%
    ICICI Bank = 23.1% to 14%
    SBIN = 9.4% to 10%
  • Implemented in 4 monthly tranches till March 26.
Nooresh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.