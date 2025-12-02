Stop Comparing Your Portfolio to Nifty

Nifty A Concentrated Portfolio

· Top 5 stocks = 38-40%

· Top 10 stocks =55-57%

· Top 20 stocks = 72-76%

Top Sectoral Weight = Banking and Financials = 37% of the Index.

Most Portfolios, even MFs, PMS, etc., are nowhere close to Nifty50.

Portfolio Performance > Nifty50 in Bull.

Portfolio Performance < Nifty50 in Sideways/Down.

Accept it.

BankNifty – Final Revised Criteria.