Stop Comparing Your Portfolio to Nifty

Nifty A Concentrated Portfolio
· Top 5 stocks = 38-40%
· Top 10 stocks =55-57%
· Top 20 stocks = 72-76%
Top Sectoral Weight = Banking and Financials = 37% of the Index.
Most Portfolios, even MFs, PMS, etc., are nowhere close to Nifty50.
Portfolio Performance > Nifty50 in Bull.
Portfolio Performance < Nifty50 in Sideways/Down.
Accept it.
BankNifty – Final Revised Criteria.
- The number of Stocks increased from 12 to 14—yes & Union.
- Top 3 get capped at 43% weight ( From 60% )
- HDFC Bank = 27.5% to 19%
ICICI Bank = 23.1% to 14%
SBIN = 9.4% to 10%
- Implemented in 4 monthly tranches till March 26.