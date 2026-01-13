Market Breadth Data – Jan 2026

59% of the stocks are down more than 30% from their 52wk highs

Historical Data – % of stocks down >30% from 52-week high –

Mar 2009: 94%

Aug 2013: 64%

Aug 2019: 75%

May 2022: 57%

Mar 2023: 56%

Jan 2025: 61%

Jan 2026: 59%

Jan 2026 – Comparable to May 2022 and Mar 2023, Less severe than 2019 and Far from 2009 and 2013

The corrections are more deeper in small mktcap companies (<10k cr)

These are good times for long term smallcap investors who have holding periods of 1-4 years

Keep hunting !!