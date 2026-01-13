Market Breadth Data – Jan 2026
59% of the stocks are down more than 30% from their 52wk highs
Historical Data – % of stocks down >30% from 52-week high –
Mar 2009: 94%
Aug 2013: 64%
Aug 2019: 75%
May 2022: 57%
Mar 2023: 56%
Jan 2025: 61%
Jan 2026: 59%
Jan 2026 – Comparable to May 2022 and Mar 2023, Less severe than 2019 and Far from 2009 and 2013
The corrections are more deeper in small mktcap companies (<10k cr)
These are good times for long term smallcap investors who have holding periods of 1-4 years
Keep hunting !!