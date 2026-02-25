NSE Index Rebalancing: March 2026 Update – Detailed List

As part of its periodic review, NSE Indices Limited has approved the replacement of several stocks across its major indices.

Effective Date: March 30, 2026

March 30, 2026 Cut-off Date: After market close on March 27, 2026

The Broader NSE Index Structure

To understand the reshuffle, it helps to look at how the NSE classifies its broader market indices. The Nifty 500 acts as the master index, containing three main market-cap buckets:

Nifty 100 (Largecap): Consists of the Nifty 50 + Nifty Next 50

Consists of the Nifty 50 + Nifty Next 50 Nifty Midcap 150: Broken down into subsets (Midcap 100 & Midcap 50)

Broken down into subsets (Midcap 100 & Midcap 50) Nifty Smallcap 250: Broken down into subsets (Smallcap 100 & Smallcap 50)

Blended Indices:

LargeMidcap 250: Nifty 100 + Midcap 150

Nifty 100 + Midcap 150 MidSmallcap 400: Midcap 150 + Smallcap 250

Beyond the Nifty 500:

Microcap 250: The next 250 stocks ranking just below the Nifty 500.





Detailed Index Changes

Nifty 50 & Nifty 100 (Largecap)

Nifty 50: No changes.

Nifty 100: 6 constituents changed (6% churn). All excluded stocks were demoted to Midcap indices.

Nifty Next 50: 6 constituents excluded (mirroring the Nifty 100 exclusions).

Nifty Midcap 150

16 constituents changed (10.7% churn).

Nifty Smallcap 250

33 constituents changed (13.2% churn).

Nifty Smallcap 100 (As it’s a benchmark for most of the small-cap mutual funds)

24 constituents changed (24% churn)

When 24% of an index is swapped out in a single review, you have to wonder if it’s actually a reliable yardstick for market performance?



The Nifty 500 (Master Index)

Because the Nifty 500 encompasses the Large, Mid, and Smallcap indices, any stock entering or exiting the 500 is directly placed into or removed from one of those underlying buckets.

31 constituents changed (6.2% churn).



Beyond the Nifty 500 (Microcap 250)

The Nifty Microcap 250 experienced a massive reshuffle, marking the highest turnover among the listed indices.

63 constituents changed (25.2% turnover).

Conclusion