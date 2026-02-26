NSE Indices – Concentration Analysis: Fascinating shift as you move from large-cap indices to microcap index

The Mother Index – Nifty 500 – Represents 79.55% of the traded value of all stocks on NSE

Top 5 Sectors – 61.32%

Top 10 Weights – 32.86%



Breaking down the broader index into its subsets to see the concentration in each of them

Nifty 50 – Represents 26.84% of the traded value of all stocks on the NSE.

Top 5 Sectors – 70.54%

Top 10 Weights – 55.29%



Nifty Next 50 – Represents 11.18% of the traded value of all stocks on NSE.

Top 5 Sectors – 57.39%

Top 10 Weights – 33.67%



Going down the order to the Midcap and Smallcap Indices

Nifty Midcap 150 – Represents 22.81% of the traded value of all stocks on NSE

Top 5 Sectors – 64.32%

Top 10 Weights – 17.88%



Nifty Smallcap 250 – Represents 11.24% of the traded value of all stocks on NSE

Top 5 Sectors – 63.29%

Top 10 Weights – 14.97%



Lastly, the 250 stocks beyond Nifty 500

Nifty Micropcap 250 –

Top 5 Sectors – 54.44%

Top 10 Weights – 12.78%



Observations