NSE Indices – Concentration Analysis: Fascinating shift as you move from large-cap indices to microcap index
Lets start with the structure of Nifty Indices
The Mother Index – Nifty 500 – Represents 79.55% of the traded value of all stocks on NSE
Breaking down the broader index into its subsets to see the concentration in each of themNifty 50 – Represents 26.84% of the traded value of all stocks on the NSE.
Top 5 Sectors – 61.32%
Top 10 Weights – 32.86%
Nifty Next 50 – Represents 11.18% of the traded value of all stocks on NSE.
Top 5 Sectors – 70.54%
Top 10 Weights – 55.29%
Going down the order to the Midcap and Smallcap IndicesNifty Midcap 150 – Represents 22.81% of the traded value of all stocks on NSE
Top 5 Sectors – 57.39%
Top 10 Weights – 33.67%
Nifty Smallcap 250 – Represents 11.24% of the traded value of all stocks on NSE
Top 5 Sectors – 64.32%
Top 10 Weights – 17.88%
Lastly, the 250 stocks beyond Nifty 500Nifty Micropcap 250 –
Top 5 Sectors – 63.29%
Top 10 Weights – 14.97%
Observations
Top 5 Sectors – 54.44%
Top 10 Weights – 12.78%
Sector Concentration Falls as You Go Down the Curve
Financials are the single biggest driver of Indian equities across the spectrum
Financials command a massive 37.06% of the Nifty 50 but drop to 24.96% in the Smallcap 250 & further 11.22% in Microcap 250
Nifty Microcap 250 is the only index where Capital Goods (19.45%) overtakes Financials (11.22%) as the primary driver
Top 10 concentration: Nifty 50 has 55.29% concentration in just 10 stocks vs Nifty Microcap 250 is exceptionally granular; its top 10 holdings represent only 12.78% of the index.
Healthcare: Nifty 50 has 3.99% weight vs Smallcap 250 has 14.03% weights
FMCG declines down the curve – Nifty 50 – 6.01%; Next 50 – 9.73% & Microcap 250 has 5.07%
Commodities Fade Down the Curve – Oil & Gas from 9.93% (N50) → 0.62% (M250) & Metals 4.03% (N50) → 1.12% (M250)
IT Loses Dominance Down the Curve – 10.83% (N50) to 2.81% (M250)
Consumer Services rises from 2.43% (N50) to 7.13% (M250), and Consumer Durables from 2.37% to 6.76%
Chemicals steadily increases from 3.41% (Nxt 50) to 8.71% (M250)
