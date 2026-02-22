The Kangaroo Market is Jumping up and Down.

Post 2008, the Euphoric Bull Markets and Violent Bear Markets, the Market Swings are less crazy.

The Bear Markets are more like a Kangaroo Market.

Guess what, I used the same image 2 years back in Feb 2023.

Let’s compare the BSE Smallcap Index back in 23 and now the Nifty Smallcap 100.

BSE Smallcap Index ticks stopped by BSE. Now updates only EOD and does not come on Charting Websites. Till we find a workaround we use Nifty Small100.

The BSE Smallcap Index saw a final dip in March 2023 and then started a massive rally.

The Current quarterly results season has been better than expectations in the Smallcap Segment. March could be a good hunting time for Investors.

April could be the time to look for new trends to emerge.

Nifty50 – Very clear ranges to react.

All-time highs and Tradel Deal announcement highs around 26300-26500. Gap at 25100-25400. 24300-24500 are the multiple bottoms of the last 1 year. Time to wait patiently, but be alert to react once a new trend emerges.

Do remember the Leaders may change going forward.

Be Open-Minded.