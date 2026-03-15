Bounce or Rally after Smallcap Pessimism is Crazy and Sharp !!

Over the last few weeks, everyone, including me, has been talking about how the breadth is weak, and 40% of stocks are down more than 40%. Now closer to 50%.

Other pointers – No of Stocks below 200 dema below 20% , RSI for Nifty etc all show oversold readings.

The Smallcap Indices are down 20% from the peak, but the median fall is 35-40%.

A Panic Capitulation Event or a Big Positive Event only confirms a Bottom has been made.

Example – Lockdown date 23rd Mach 20 was a bottom, 90-day pause on Tariffs in Apr 2025, June Elections, Budget 2016, Demon + Trump etc, Corporate Tax Rate Cut 2019.

Nobody knows how a Bottom would be made now – Peak of War and Capitulation or a Reversal in stance.

But can we be looking at

Peak of Trade Tariffs Done, Peak of Geopolitics and War to be over sooner than later.

Unless you are a World War monger or something more Pessimistic.

Smallcaps at 22k Nifty, Microcaps at 18-20k Nifty

Smallcap Indices back to prices 2 years back.

Back at Election Day Price.

In Feb 24 the Nifty was around 21800.

There is no Index for sub 10k cr Market Cap, but that’s at closer to 2023-2024 zone and say 18-20k Nifty.

The Risk-Reward is in Favour for focusing on Microcaps with a 1-3 year view.

My stance is that Deep Value Microcaps are the most hated Universe in India, very similar to PSUs and Old economy/Manufacturing companies in 2021-2022. You rarely get a combination of Cheap on Earnings + Below Asset Values + Optionalities.

My suggestion is to go pick Microcap stocks ( 200-10000 cr Mkt Cap – lower the better ), doing your own research or by subscribing our Research Products. I may even say you can subscribe to any other Microcap/Smallcap Research Analysts. But this is a good time for 1-3 year view ( positive surprises can come faster, also who knows).

Even a Random Portfolio in this Universe can do well.

A quote from my 2016 post

“You buy a stock at a price at which you believe you can make money. Markets will decide the temporary loss and eventual profit. So, do your homework well and sit on your fat bum! :)”

Nooresh 2016.

Another fav “No Situation is Permanent. Ye Waqt Guzar Jayega”

Rallies from Bottoms in Smallcaps are Crazy

Right now, all one can see and read is the negatives. When stock prices fall every day and a daily barrage of Bad News, Tweets its difficult to think about a Rally.

Let’s look at how sharp the bounces are when a bottom is made. BSE Smallcap Index taken as thats the best Universe. BSE has stopped updating the ticks but price available on EOD basis on website. As of today its at 45165, where it was back in Jan 2024.

Trade Tariff Bottom of April 2025

Post the 90-day pause, there was a big gap up.

Then China paused another gap up.

Currently Smallcap Index is back to that price.

It was a 36% rally from the lows. At peak it was just 3% from all time high.

2) Indian Elections June

Smallcap Index is now at the closing price of 04th June 2024.

It rallied 30-33% from Election day lows to hit new highs.

From the March 2024 lows it was up 44%.

3) Rally from Oct 2023.

Hamas attacked Israel on 7th Oct 2023.

Fund Managers called Smallcaps Frothy. Lump sum caps, etc. The Smallcap Index is 10-20% higher than in September 2023.

US 10 year at 5% . Crude at 90. FIIs sold a lot.

A rally of 32% and new all time highs.

4) Rally from March 2023 bottoms.

Regional Banks in US. SVB etc.

Adani Hidenburg in Jan 2023.

Tax Loss selling and FIIs.

A sudden bottom on last day of Financial year.

a Rally of 48% by Sept 2023.

A single day dip 3-4% on Smallcap Index with SEBI chief calling for Stress Tests on Smallcap Funds. Fund Managers calling Frothy Smallcaps.

The Rally continued till 2024 with a peak at 57700. Up 120% from lows of March 2023.

5) Rallies during Russia Ukraine War 2022.

Bounce of 18% post start of war.

A rally of 29% from June 22 lows.

Almost back to all time highs.

A higher bottom in March 2023.

6) 2019 Corporate Tax Cut Rally and 2020 mad recovery

LTCG in 2018 started the downfall. Guess what Nifty was flat on that day.

Followed by IL&FS credit crunch, DHFL, SEBI classification of stocks and more global.

Pain continued in 2019.

A bottom followed by Corporate Tax Rate Cut trigger.

A rally of 24% from lows of Aug 2019. 15% from Corporate Tax Cut.

Covid comes out of nowhere and 40% crack.

It recovers 80% from the lows and back above pre covid highs by Sept 2020 !!. Could you even imagine.

7) Budget Bottom 2016 and Demon/Trump bottom in 2017.

Markets peaked in mid of 2015 and drifted till Feb 2016. Bottomed on Budget Day.

Rally of 42%

Demon/Trump gap down in 2016.

Rally of 36% by May 2017.

Continued further in 2017.

8) Taper Tantrum and USD INR mad bottom of 2013.

2010-2013 was the toughest phase. Nifty was down only 15% in 2013, but Smallcaps broke 2011 lows and was down 50-55% from 2010 highs.

5-8 year return zero for most Indices.

QE Taper Tantrum.

USD INR went from 44-48 to 68 in 2 years. 30% in 6 months. 12 years depreciation and still not as bad.

What happened in 5 months then has happned in 5 years.

August bottom to Jan was 31% rally.

By July 14 it was more than 100%.

4x by Jan 2018.

A rally of 20-30% in 3-6 months is so common in most bottoms of the last 10-15 years.

Many stocks would have much sharper recoveries. At times if its a multi-year bottom the next 1-3 years is a multi-fold move.

Hope now you understand why most Long Term Smallcap/Microcap Investors do not take Extreme Cash Calls.

Imagine being on high cash in one of such Cycles. Tough to get back in.

But if one can deploy fresh capital in such times, imagine the head start. ( This is what happened to Covid Investors)

Conclusion

The Median Fall is 35-40%. Smallcap Index is down 20%. 2 years + flat.

The Indian Micro situation is not as bad like it was in 2019/2013.

The World has not gone as bonkers as in 2007, so 2008 type fall looks difficult. Not expecting Covid type pandemic again, given it’s a once-in-100-year event.

A bottom can happen via a Capitulation and a Big Black Event or a Recovery out of nowhere with some Positive Event. Nobody knows beyond a Point.

But do remember the Rallies in Microcaps/Smallcaps are very Sharp when it does.

Today it does not look a possibility but if you are Long Term Bullish on Indian Microcaps/Smallcaps this might be the time to allocate more.

All this does not matter if your view is World War 3 or a bigger Black Swan beyond Covid. Even then, will Markets never come back? History doesn’t say so.

My Personal View