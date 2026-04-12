FataFat – Nifty, Smallcap Drawdown, 800-2000 Microcaps, Fund Rainfall.

Starting a new series – FataFat

A post that is a quick read, less than 5 mins, but gives a lot of interesting insights.

Nifty – The Range is Set.

Nifty50 = The Range is Set.

1) The Big Support = 21500-22000.

2) The Pivot = 24300-24500.

3) The Big Resistance = 26300-26500

2) The Smallcap Drawdown

73% of stocks are down > 30% from 52wk highs

How does this compare to historical data

Mar 2009: 94%

Aug 2013: 64%

Aug 2019: 75%

May 2022: 57%

Mar 2023: 56%

Jan 2025: 61%

Jan 2026: 59%

3) Lower the Market Cap = Higher the Drawdown

Greater than 40k cr = 22%

Less than 10k cr = 32-40%

4) The Microcap Universe has expanded.

SEBI Categorization implies that anything below 34000 cr Market Cap is Smallcap. This number was 8500 cr when they started categorization. The Midcap Universe is now 34000 to 1 lakh cr Market Cap.

Let’s consider anything below 10k cr as a MICROCAP.

200-10000 cr Market Cap = Almost 2000 companies.

1000-1000 cr Market Cap = Almost 1000 companies.

This is a huge Universe.

5) Fund Rainfall on Companies.

I have been writing about how the Midcaps/Smallcaps/Microcaps today are not leveraged but rather have Cash and Assets. One of the reasons is the Fund Rainfall on Companies.

2.2 lakh crores of Preferentials.

2.6 lakh crores of QIPs.

A total of 10 lakh cr + in 3 years.

This is as of Feb End.

10% Discount on All Smallcases for April 2026.

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Coupon Code = NOORESHTECH

The Three Smallcases to look for.

Top 20 Microcaps.

Heads you Win Tails you don’t Lose Much –

Invest where downside is already priced in, balance sheets ensure survival, and one or two identifiable triggers can create outsized upside — positioning for luck while avoiding permanent capital loss.

A 20-stock equal-weight portfolio where stocks are Deep Value either via – Assets, Replacement Value, Earnings, Cycle or Optionality,

Now with 18 stocks, other 2 stocks to be added soon.

Video Link – https://youtu.be/8QCbbWxsW-g

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2) Top 10 Techno Funda

https://nooreshtech.smallcase. com/smallcase/NOMMO_0001

3) Top 10 Promoter Buying

https://nooreshtech.smallcase. com/smallcase/NOMNM_0003

Would suggest to do SIP as well in the Smallcases.

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