India Equity Accounts. Naam Bade aur Darshan Chhotte!! –

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The Big Numbers – Seems everyone is an Investor !!

The Number of Demat Accounts have grown to 23 cr.

NSE Unique Client Codes = 25 cr.

Number of Unique NSE accounts = 13 cr.

Daily Trading Volumes in Cash Markets at 1 lakh cr.

MTF at 1.1 lakh cr.

Total Market Cap = 470 lakh cr. ( 5 trillion $ )

Unique Investors from 3 cr to 13 cr from Covid.

From 25k cr to 1 lakh cr vols since Covid.

The Youth is Here. 38% of accounts < 30 age

Now Lets Talk Real Numbers which is Active Cash Market Investors !!

Active Accounts not growing much – Fy 22 = 2.74 cr. FY 26 = 3.58 cr.

Only 3.6 cr out of 23-25 cr Accounts are Active. 70% of Accounts traded < 10 days. 35% just trades 1-2 days.

Total Accounts 3.58. Monthly Unique Investors= 1.2-1.5 cr. 90% of Investors are Ghosting ?

Only 11.5 lakh Unique Investors > 10 lakh Vols out of which only 2.3 lakh Investors = 90% of Vols !!

Just 1-1.5 cr Unique but only 2.3 lakh Make the Impact.

Share of individual investors has reduced from its peak of 45% in FY21 to 33% now.

The Big Boys = Props = HFTs rule the roost with 40% !!

In a nutshell

90% are Ghosting.; 2% are Dancing.

Only Accounts no Activity !!

The Data tells you Direct Equity Participation is terribly Low.

A lot of accounts are just kept active by 1 trade a day so it does not go Dormant. Very low Active Investors.

For someone like me A Research Analyst whose Target audience is 10 lakh + turnover realizes its only 10-12 lakh people in a country of 140 cr.

At the same time – Future looks amazing given that the Size of Opportunity and Participation is only going to increase !!

Thank You for Reading

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