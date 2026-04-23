India Equity Accounts. Naam Bade aur Darshan Chhotte!! –
Lets Start
The Big Numbers – Seems everyone is an Investor !!
- The Number of Demat Accounts have grown to 23 cr.
- NSE Unique Client Codes = 25 cr.
- Number of Unique NSE accounts = 13 cr.
- Daily Trading Volumes in Cash Markets at 1 lakh cr.
- MTF at 1.1 lakh cr.
- Total Market Cap = 470 lakh cr. ( 5 trillion $ )
Unique Investors from 3 cr to 13 cr from Covid.
From 25k cr to 1 lakh cr vols since Covid.
The Youth is Here. 38% of accounts < 30 age
Now Lets Talk Real Numbers which is Active Cash Market Investors !!
Active Accounts not growing much – Fy 22 = 2.74 cr. FY 26 = 3.58 cr.
Only 3.6 cr out of 23-25 cr Accounts are Active. 70% of Accounts traded < 10 days. 35% just trades 1-2 days.
Total Accounts 3.58. Monthly Unique Investors= 1.2-1.5 cr. 90% of Investors are Ghosting ?
Only 11.5 lakh Unique Investors > 10 lakh Vols out of which only 2.3 lakh Investors = 90% of Vols !!
Just 1-1.5 cr Unique but only 2.3 lakh Make the Impact.
Share of individual investors has reduced from its peak of 45% in FY21 to 33% now.
The Big Boys = Props = HFTs rule the roost with 40% !!
In a nutshell
90% are Ghosting.; 2% are Dancing.
Only Accounts no Activity !!
- The Data tells you Direct Equity Participation is terribly Low.
- A lot of accounts are just kept active by 1 trade a day so it does not go Dormant. Very low Active Investors.
- For someone like me A Research Analyst whose Target audience is 10 lakh + turnover realizes its only 10-12 lakh people in a country of 140 cr.
- At the same time – Future looks amazing given that the Size of Opportunity and Participation is only going to increase !!
Thank You for Reading
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