New Podcast with Vijay Thakkar & Nooreshtech on Instagram, Whatsapp.

I recently did a Podcast with Vijay Thakkar. ( Check post below ) – Link Here

Started posting Reels on Instagram – Link here – Follow, Like, Share.

NooreshTech Community for all the future updates — we will be sharing a lot more updates here: Link here

Also planning a Technical Analysis Training Session in June/July in Mumbai. If interested Whatsapp on 7977801488 will keep you informed when fixed.

Most people in the market are constantly searching for the next Multibagger.

but very few actually understand how market cycles work, when to take risk, and where real leaders come from.

In the latest episode of MastersInOne, I had a deep conversation with

@nooreshtech

a SEBI-registered research analyst with 20+ years of experience and this one genuinely changed the way I look at markets.

This is about frameworks that actually work across cycles:

• Why beginners should focus on equal-weight allocation instead of going all-in on one idea

• How your hit ratio shifts from 40% to 80% depending on the market cycle

• The biggest mistake after spotting a breakout

• How to identify real market bottoms using RSI (20–25 zone) + breadth

• The power of RSI divergence when markets look worst

• Why most traders fail to capitalize big when they are right

• How to use ratio charts to identify early outperformance

• And most importantly why new leaders always come from laggards, not the obvious names

Two powerful takeaways from this conversation:

Markets don’t reward prediction, they reward positioning

Make enough in bull phases so bear phases don’t matter

If you’re serious about improving your market thinking and finding the next market leader / multibagger, this episode will add real value.