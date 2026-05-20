New Video!!

Analysing markets using market breadth data

DIIs FIIs and Currency Moves

How smallcap and midcap have performed vs largecaps after March 2026

Understanding different market cycles

Current lagards to keep on watch

Setting the right return expectations

A new batch of entrepreneurs are coming !!

Technical Analysis For Investors



Markets leave clues — learn how to read them.

Join us for an exclusive workshop on Technical Analysis for Investors, where you will gain practical insights into chart reading, trend identification, and market behaviour.

Hotel Tunga International, Andheri (E), Mumbai

13 June 2026 | 9 AM – 6 PM

Price: ₹2,500/-

A focused session for investors looking to improve their market understanding and decision-making.

For more details:

+91 7977801488

Follow the link to purchase:

https://services.nooreshtech.co.in/products/Technical-Analysis-For-Investors-6a02adbda1e7ca7de9a0eda2