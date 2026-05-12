Markets leave clues — learn how to read them.
Join us for an exclusive workshop on Technical Analysis for Investors, where you will gain practical insights into chart reading, trend identification, and market behaviour.
📍 Hotel Tunga International, Andheri (E), Mumbai
🗓 13 June 2026 | 9 AM – 6 PM
💰 Price: ₹2,500/-
A focused session for investors looking to improve their market understanding and decision-making.
For more details:
📞 +91 7977801488
Follow the link to purchase:
https://services.nooreshtech.co.in/products/Technical-Analysis-For-Investors-6a02adbda1e7ca7de9a0eda2
Tentative Seminar Schedule
🕤 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM
Session 1
☕ 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Tea/Coffee Break
🕦 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM
Session 2
🍽 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM
Lunch Break
🕑 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM
Session 3
☕ 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM
Tea/Coffee Break
🤝 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM
Q&A + Networking Session
An interactive session focused on doubt solving, discussions, and networking with fellow participants.
- What is the refund policy? –
- Please note that we do not currently have a return policy in place
- Who is this seminar suitable for? –
- This is a one-day seminar primarily designed for investors and positional traders who want to improve their understanding of technical analysis for better decision-making. If you are specifically looking for intraday, BTST, or short-term swing trading strategies, this seminar may not be suitable for you. The focus is more on positional setups and investing decisions.
- What value can I expect from this seminar? –
- The objective is simple — helping you make a few key decisions at the right time, which can potentially make a meaningful difference to your alpha and investment performance.
- Will there be a doubt-solving session? –
- Yes. The last 1.5 hours of the seminar will be dedicated to an interactive doubt-solving/Q&A session, where participants can ask market-related questions.
- Will food and refreshments be provided? –
- Yes, lunch, tea, and coffee will be provided during the seminar. Jain food can be arranged. Kindly inform us in advance so necessary arrangements can be made.
- Can I get a discount on the seminar fees? –
- Kindly do not ask for discounts.
- Will there be an online session? –
- We will be conducting an Online Session soon but this is a physical/in-person session only. No recording will be provided, so if you miss the event, you will not be able to access the seminar later. Kindly plan accordingly.