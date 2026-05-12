Markets leave clues — learn how to read them.

Join us for an exclusive workshop on Technical Analysis for Investors, where you will gain practical insights into chart reading, trend identification, and market behaviour.

📍 Hotel Tunga International, Andheri (E), Mumbai

🗓 13 June 2026 | 9 AM – 6 PM

💰 Price: ₹2,500/-

A focused session for investors looking to improve their market understanding and decision-making.

For more details:

📞 +91 7977801488

Follow the link to purchase:

https://services.nooreshtech.co.in/products/Technical-Analysis-For-Investors-6a02adbda1e7ca7de9a0eda2

Tentative Seminar Schedule

🕤 9:30 AM – 11:00 AM

Session 1

☕ 11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Tea/Coffee Break

🕦 11:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Session 2

🍽 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Lunch Break

🕑 2:00 PM – 3:30 PM

Session 3

☕ 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Tea/Coffee Break

🤝 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM

Q&A + Networking Session

An interactive session focused on doubt solving, discussions, and networking with fellow participants.

Frequently Asked Questions