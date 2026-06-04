HDFC Bank, Reliance Inds, ICICI Bank and Nifty50 – All near important supports. Mumbai Seminar 13th June

HDFC Bank

HDFC BANK – The Largest Weight in Nifty ( 10.56% )

Near lows of last 5 years. Hardly any return from Pre Covid highs.

What is your view? Comment!

1) Stops at 720-735 & bounces.

2) Stops at 640-680 & bounces

3) Major bottom in 1 or 2 and Rally.

3) Break down totally.

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Reliance Inds (8.27%) and ICICI Bank (8.32%) are near important support levels in the Nifty50.

Very close to the lows made in March.

HDFC+ICICI+Reliance=27% of Nifty.

Nifty Gap = 23150 & March lows = 22180

Nifty – The Range is Set.