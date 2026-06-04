HDFC Bank, Reliance Inds, ICICI Bank and Nifty50 – All near important supports. Mumbai Seminar 13th June

HDFC Bank
HDFC BANK – The Largest Weight in Nifty ( 10.56% )
Near lows of last 5 years. Hardly any return from Pre Covid highs.
What is your view? Comment!
1) Stops at 720-735 & bounces.
2) Stops at 640-680 & bounces
3) Major bottom in 1 or 2 and Rally.
3) Break down totally.
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Reliance Inds (8.27%) and ICICI Bank (8.32%) are near important support levels in the Nifty50.
Very close to the lows made in March.
HDFC+ICICI+Reliance=27% of Nifty.
Nifty Gap = 23150 & March lows = 22180
Nifty – The Range is Set.