July 6, 2026 Technical Analysis

4 Interesting Charts – Housing Finance, Nifty 500 EqualWeight, Nifty India Manufacturing, Nifty Smallcap 50

4 Interesting Charts
 
1) Nifty Housing Finance Index
 
Knock Knocking Knocking on..
 
2) Nifty 500 Equal Weight
 
New 52-week highs. Maybe ATH too.
 
3) Nifty India Manufacturing Index.
 
Fresh breakout
 
4) Nifty Smallcap 50.
 
Not really smallcaps, but ATH.

WhatsApp & Email Updates

Email Subscription

https://nooreshtech.aweb.page/Subscription

Whatsapp

Join NooreshTech Community 2— Expect a lot more updates

NooreshTech Research Services

1. Technical Traders Club – Techno Funda Investing
2. The Idea Lab – MomentumTrading
3. Smallcases –EqualWt PF
Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)
Nooresh

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.