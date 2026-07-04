4 Interesting Charts – Housing Finance, Nifty 500 EqualWeight, Nifty India Manufacturing, Nifty Smallcap 50

4 Interesting Charts
1) Nifty Housing Finance Index
Knock Knocking Knocking on..
2) Nifty 500 Equal Weight
New 52-week highs. Maybe ATH too.
3) Nifty India Manufacturing Index.
Fresh breakout
4) Nifty Smallcap 50.
Not really smallcaps, but ATH.
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Nooresh Merani (INH000008075)